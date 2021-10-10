The Best Area Rugs Under $200

Everyone knows that the bigger the area rug, the more expensive it is — and sometimes you just need to fill a large space. But that doesn't mean you need to spend a fortune on an 8x10 area rug. In fact, there are a ton of budget-friendly area rugs under $200 available on the internet and some of them are ​really​ cute. We sifted through hundreds of rugs to find the affordable gems that can completely transform a room. From classic Oriental to cozy shag, here are the absolute best 8x10 area rugs under $200 that the world wide web has to offer.

Advertisement

With cool blue and cream tones and turmeric accents, this vintage-inspired Persian rug is ideal for a modern traditional home seeking a subtle pop of color.

If you're looking for a rug with movement and texture, but don't want to commit to an obvious pattern, this soothing gray and ivory number is a winner.

Spring green, vivid turquoise, and burnt orange mingle beautifully in this contemporary take on a Persian rug. (It would also look stunning layered on top of an equally affordable jute rug.)

For a bohemian vibe with some rainbow oomph, look to this creamy area rug with a Skittles-hued, Moroccan-inspired pattern.

Advertisement

It doesn't get any more classic than this deep red Oriental rug with a beige floral motif, which belongs in a room with walnut furniture and leather upholstery.

Go for a retro flare with this plush slate blue shag rug that's as cozy as it is groovy.

Southwestern influences are strong in this bright, multicolored area rug that's well-suited for a boho living room.

A neutral boho option, this ivory and gray piece blends right in among natural materials and global decor.

Advertisement

You can't go wrong with this contemporary medallion area rug, which features a faded mix of blue, rose, gray, and white.

Midcentury modern lovers will fall for this graphic geometric area rug with a bold lattice trellis pattern.

The abstract yellow and gray design on this funky rug doubles as a work of art — it's just on the floor. Pop it in your entryway for an immediate conversation starter.