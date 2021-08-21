Trend Alert: Tufted Rugs Are Having a Moment

By Eva Recinos August 21, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Amidst so much chaos, sometimes we just need to come home to something comforting. This year, we've seen plenty of brightly colored decor that's both chic and joyful. But don't forget another element of your interior that's just as important as hue: texture.

Advertisement

Which brings us to another popular trend that's both stylish and cozy. Tufted rugs have been showing up in both influencer spaces and new decor collections. Check out some of our recent faves below.

1. Rosy Opal Art Small Punch Needle Pride Rug, $85.66

This statement rug surely adds a dose of color to any corner that needs a little pick-me-up. Plus, it's all about celebrating queer identity, so we consider that a win-win.

2. Rare Rug Tufted Handmade Custom Flower Rug, $85

Judging by the relaxed feline in this photo, a tufted rug can make any corner that much more lounge-ready. If you don't have a ton of space, opt for a piece like this delightful flower option.

3. Safavieh Rodeo Drive Tufted Wool Abstract Area Rug In Orange/Blue, $98.04

If you're not afraid to embrace abstract shapes and punchy colors, look no further than this piece.

4. Aria Homes Handmade Tufted Modern Rug, from $292.18

Advertisement

Tufted rugs can work well in any space, really. This pastel gem would look lovely in a nursery.

5. DEGEN UO Exclusive Happy Face Tufted Bath Mat, $39

Lets not forget about the bathroom, either. This groovy find is giving us '70s vibes and it's a nice pick-me-up to start your morning off with.

6. Ana Rodriguez Leg Rug, $205

We're all heart-eyes over Ana Rodriguez's artsy rugs. You get a statement piece and some added texture, all within the same decor item.

7. Urban Outfitters Rowan Tufted Rug, $159

Maximalist and eclectic decor lovers will want to bookmark this find. Fringe and tufted design come together for an IG-worthy look.

Advertisement

Eva Recinos

Eva Recinos

Eva is a Los Angeles-based writer who covers trends, news, and makers for Hunker. Her writing has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, Bustle, KCET and more. She is a proud bookworm and organizes her books by color.

View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy