Trend Alert: Tufted Rugs Are Having a Moment

Amidst so much chaos, sometimes we just need to come home to something comforting. This year, we've seen plenty of brightly colored decor that's both chic and joyful. But don't forget another element of your interior that's just as important as hue: texture.

Which brings us to another popular trend that's both stylish and cozy. Tufted rugs have been showing up in both influencer spaces and new decor collections. Check out some of our recent faves below.

This statement rug surely adds a dose of color to any corner that needs a little pick-me-up. Plus, it's all about celebrating queer identity, so we consider that a win-win.

Judging by the relaxed feline in this photo, a tufted rug can make any corner that much more lounge-ready. If you don't have a ton of space, opt for a piece like this delightful flower option.

If you're not afraid to embrace abstract shapes and punchy colors, look no further than this piece.

Tufted rugs can work well in any space, really. This pastel gem would look lovely in a nursery.

Lets not forget about the bathroom, either. This groovy find is giving us '70s vibes and it's a nice pick-me-up to start your morning off with.

We're all heart-eyes over Ana Rodriguez's artsy rugs. You get a statement piece and some added texture, all within the same decor item.

Maximalist and eclectic decor lovers will want to bookmark this find. Fringe and tufted design come together for an IG-worthy look.