Parachute's New Rugs Are On-Trend and Fair Trade

Everyone knows the right rug can tie a room together, and nobody understands this better than the home interiors experts at Parachute. The brand has just released a new line of Fair Trade Certified rugs, which includes six beautifully patterned and handwoven styles featuring textural solids, livable patterns, and a neutral color palette.

Video of the Day

The patterns are bold, yet subdued, striking a perfect balance of playful and sophisticated all at once. Details are right on trend with checkerboard patterns, knotted cotton fringe, and minimalist circular motifs.

Each rug is made in India and is Fair Trade™ and Craftmark Certified, meaning they meet rigorous social, environmental, and economic standards that include safe working practices, environmental protections, and ethical supply chain transparency.

Three of the six rugs are available in five different sizes with the remaining three offered in four different sizes. The collection also includes a Premium Eco Rug Pad for good measure, which is offered in all five sizes. Check out a breakdown of the full range below and on the Parachute website.

