H&M Home’s Latest Drop Celebrates Women Artists

We're no strangers to H&M Home's surprising selection of high-design home decor, but the brand's latest collection is one you don't want to miss. In the second installment of the For the Love of Art collab, H&M partnered with South African artist Lulama Wolf and artist, poet, and author Amber Vittoria to create a stunning line of home finds filled with bursts of color and neutral tones that will add a unique touch to any home.

Wolf's pieces — which include cushion covers, dishes, a rug, and a throw blanket — feature earthy tones and abstract designs, inspired by her heritage and "neo-expressionism and modern African art," according to a press release.

Vittoria, on the other hand, infuses her work with vibrant colors and rainbow gradients, and aims to "celebrate the imperfections and the softness of being human." In the collection, her designs can be found on posters, cushion covers, plates, and a rug.

Ranging from $14.99 to $449, you can shop the collection online or at select stores.

Shop the H&M Home For the Love of Art Collection

