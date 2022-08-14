13 High-Design H&M Decor Finds That Only Look Expensive

By Katie Maguire August 14, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

One of our favorite pastimes is finding gorgeous, high-design decor that is actually incredibly affordable. Amazon was the first "bougie on a budget" source that we spotted on TikTok, but there's no need to stop there. One of other our favorite shopping destinations, H&M, has just as many (if not even more) high-design pieces that are also budget-friendly. From glassware and dishware to bedding and decor, here are 14 items that are low on cost but high on style.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Beverage Glass, $4.99

See More Photos

Consider these a gateway pick for your new colorful glassware obsession (it comes for us all).

Advertisement

2. Medium Porcelain Plate, $6.99

See More Photos

These look like they were handpicked in an outdoor market in Provence, but you'll be way less crushed if someone accidentally breaks one.

Advertisement

3. 3-Pack Cutlery, $12.99

See More Photos

We're always on the hunt for cutlery in different finishes. This set is not only affordable and highly rated by 113 reviewers, but it also comes in four other finishes in case matte gold isn't your first choice.

Advertisement

4. King/Queen Cotton Duvet Cover Set, $64.99

See More Photos

A lived-in cotton bedding set doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg — it just needs to feel comfortable on them.

Advertisement

5. Glass Carafe, $29.99

See More Photos

There's truly nothing more elegant at a dinner party than a wine carafe.

Advertisement

6. Large Ceramic Vase, $29.99

See More Photos

These ceramic vases don't even need flowers in them to make a statement, but flowers would pack an even bigger punch.

Advertisement

7. 2-Pack Linen Napkins, $14.99

See More Photos

There are several colorway options for these linen napkins, so let your next party theme dictate your choice.

Advertisement

8. Rattan Hanging Basket, $17.99

See More Photos

A hanging planter can run the gamut of price ranges, so we love that this one is less than $20.

9. Small Mirror with Wooden Base, $24.99

See More Photos

A funky mirror to jazz up your bedroom dresser.

10. Small Stainless Steel Bowl, $14.99

See More Photos

Perfect for candy, keys, tchotchkes, or even empty.

11. Porcelain Serving Dish, $5.99

See More Photos

We had to check the site multiple times to make sure we weren't seeing things — a 6 by 9¾ inch platter for less than $6!

12. Jacquard-Patterned Bath Towel, $24.99

See More Photos

This pattern is designer-inspired, but affordable as heck.

13. 2-Pack Fluted Candles, $5.99

See More Photos

Colorful taper candles are always a necessary purchase.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy