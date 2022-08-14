13 High-Design H&M Decor Finds That Only Look Expensive

One of our favorite pastimes is finding gorgeous, high-design decor that is actually incredibly affordable. Amazon was the first "bougie on a budget" source that we spotted on TikTok, but there's no need to stop there. One of other our favorite shopping destinations, H&M, has just as many (if not even more) high-design pieces that are also budget-friendly. From glassware and dishware to bedding and decor, here are 14 items that are low on cost but high on style.

Consider these a gateway pick for your new colorful glassware obsession (it comes for us all).

These look like they were handpicked in an outdoor market in Provence, but you'll be way less crushed if someone accidentally breaks one.

We're always on the hunt for cutlery in different finishes. This set is not only affordable and highly rated by 113 reviewers, but it also comes in four other finishes in case matte gold isn't your first choice.

A lived-in cotton bedding set doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg — it just needs to feel comfortable on them.

There's truly nothing more elegant at a dinner party than a wine carafe.

These ceramic vases don't even need flowers in them to make a statement, but flowers would pack an even bigger punch.

There are several colorway options for these linen napkins, so let your next party theme dictate your choice.

A hanging planter can run the gamut of price ranges, so we love that this one is less than $20.

A funky mirror to jazz up your bedroom dresser.

Perfect for candy, keys, tchotchkes, or even empty.

We had to check the site multiple times to make sure we weren't seeing things — a 6 by 9¾ inch platter for less than $6!

This pattern is designer-inspired, but affordable as heck.

Colorful taper candles are always a necessary purchase.