H&M Home's New Outdoor Collection Is All About Glamping

By Anna Gragert May 27, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

If glamping sounds like your ideal time spent outdoors, you'll want to see H&M Home's new collection. Inspired by golden summer memories spent outside with loved ones, the line features outdoor pieces that will look right at home in your garden or on your patio.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

From dining essentials to textured fabrics and rustic decor, H&M's glamping line will get you ready for a summer spent outside in nature. Note: Several pieces have already sold out, so if you're interested in an item, make sure you add it to your cart ASAP.

1. Asymmetric Stoneware Vase, $29.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

2. Large Seagrass Candle Lantern, $34.99

See More Photos

3. Cotton Linen-Blend Throw (Dark Taupe), $59.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

4. Round Seat Cushion, $12.99

See More Photos

5. Wood and Glass Tea Light Holder, $17.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

6. Asymmetric Stoneware Candle Holder, $17.99

See More Photos

7. Two-Pack Cotton Percale Pillowcases, $24.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

8. Mango Wood Plant Pot, $49.99

See More Photos

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy