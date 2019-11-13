20 Midcentury Modern Gifts for Your Classy Friend

You know that one friend whose house is brimming over with chic vintage finds? Maybe they're into anything retro, or perhaps they spend their weekends scouring flea markets for specific midcentury modern styles. Whatever the case, there's no need to go on a full cross-country antiquing tour when looking for a gift for them. Finding gems that would fit right into the set of ​Mad Men​ is kiiiinda our specialty. And unlike with those authentic MCM holdovers, these picks won't cost you a month's rent.

Check out some of our favorite midcentury modern gifts for decor lovers.

1. Schoolhouse Electric Studio Desk Lamp, $259

A great desk lamp is never a bad gift — because really, who ​doesn't​ have a corner or two that could benefit from some added light? This pick from the retro-mod masters at Schoolhouse Electric feels especially on-brand for any MCM fan.

2. From A to Eames: A Visual Guide to Mid-Century Modern​, $13.49

For the decor lover who's also a history buff, consider this colorful midcentury modern book. It's super educational and includes some lovely illustrations of iconic buildings, furniture, and decor objects.

3. IVY Italian Retro Cocktail Glasses (set of 2), $49

Not only is the unique beaded design of these glasses something guests will love, but the amber colorway is especially midcentury-feeling.

4. CB2 Jax Leather Bar Tray, $59.95

Speaking of drinks, you'll of course need somewhere to put all your classy accouterments. This leather bar tray instantly elevates any intimate soirée.

5. Nelson Spindle Clock, $580

Sure, it's spendy, but you can't beat the classics when it comes to making a statement. George Nelson's iconic design will instantly transform any room.

6. Ferm Living Kelim Cushion, $89

The colors of this graphic cushion remind us of midcentury modern color palettes. We could see it adding a pop of color to a leather chair.

7. Anthropologie Brass Wine Rack, $38

We're all about this brass wine rack, which is classy, functional, and a not-so-subtle hint to the recipient that you hope to come over for a glass or two soon.

8. Target Project 62 Tufted Abstract Lines Area Rug, $299

Project 62 is full of midcentury-inspired designs, and this abstract rug is no exception. (And the $299 price tag is nothing to sneeze at.)

9. World Market Walnut Wood Mid Century Clock, $24.99

Just ​try​ to resist picking up one of these adorable mango wood accent clocks for yourself. We dare ya.

10. Mixology Bar Set with Stand, $80

We're all about this bar set's striking wooden stand — and we know your gift recipient will feel the same way.

11. Rivet Mid-Century Modern Curved Brass Table Desk Lamp, $79

This sleek lamp checks all the boxes with its juxtaposition of wood, brass, and a linen woven shade.

12. Callypso Design House Eames Lounge Art Print, $10

You may not be able to get them an ​actual​ Eames lounger, but you can certainly get them this handsome art print that pays homage to the iconic design.

13. Chairish Vintage Liquor Decanter Set, $175

If you ​are​ going to spring for true vintage, you could do no better than this striking set of decanters—a one-of-a-kind find that will never fail to elicit compliments.

14. LEFF Brass Block Clock, $80

For your friend who's just returning to the office, and needs something to spice up their desk view.

15. Ideally Inez Vintage Atomicware Mid Century Coasters (set of 4), $10

Pick up a set of these atomic starburst-style coasters to have on hand for your next hostess gift. They're sure to be a hit.

16. Hawkins New York Simple Walnut Serving Set, $70

Understated in warm walnut wood, this minimalist serving set has a very Danish feel about it.

17. Rejuvenation Brass Boomerang Drawer Pull, $12

The avid DIY-er in your life won't be able to resist updating her home with this atomic age hardware.

18. West Elm Mid-Century Turned Leg Standing Planter, $181

If your MCM aficionado is a plant parent, they'll love the way this standing planter instantly elevates (literally and figuratively) their favorite ficus.

19. STOFF Nagel Brass Candleholder (set of 3), $165

Dinner party atmosphere, done right. A truly iconic shape of the 1960s, these modular candleholders can be combined in multiple ways to create just the right tablescape.

20. The Old Art Studio Mid Century Modern Geometric 04 Wood Wall Art, $120

For the artsy friend who also loves a retro look, look for unique art pieces like this midcentury modern-inspired wooden piece.

