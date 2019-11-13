20 Midcentury Modern Gifts for Your Classy Friend

You know that one friend whose house is brimming over with chic vintage finds? Maybe they're into anything retro, or perhaps they spend their weekends scouring flea markets for specific midcentury modern styles. Whatever the case, there's no need to go on a full cross-country antiquing tour when looking for a gift for them. Finding gems that would fit right into the set of ​Mad Men​ is kiiiinda our specialty. And unlike with those authentic MCM holdovers, these picks won't cost you a month's rent.

Check out some of our favorite midcentury modern gifts for decor lovers.

A great desk lamp is never a bad gift — because really, who ​doesn't​ have a corner or two that could benefit from some added light? This pick from the retro-mod masters at Schoolhouse Electric feels especially on-brand for any MCM fan.

For the decor lover who's also a history buff, consider this colorful midcentury modern book. It's super educational and includes some lovely illustrations of iconic buildings, furniture, and decor objects.

Not only is the unique beaded design of these glasses something guests will love, but the amber colorway is especially midcentury-feeling.

Speaking of drinks, you'll of course need somewhere to put all your classy accouterments. This leather bar tray instantly elevates any intimate soirée.

Sure, it's spendy, but you can't beat the classics when it comes to making a statement. George Nelson's iconic design will instantly transform any room.

The colors of this graphic cushion remind us of midcentury modern color palettes. We could see it adding a pop of color to a leather chair.

We're all about this brass wine rack, which is classy, functional, and a not-so-subtle hint to the recipient that you hope to come over for a glass or two soon.

Project 62 is full of midcentury-inspired designs, and this abstract rug is no exception. (And the $299 price tag is nothing to sneeze at.)

Just ​try​ to resist picking up one of these adorable mango wood accent clocks for yourself. We dare ya.

We're all about this bar set's striking wooden stand — and we know your gift recipient will feel the same way.

This sleek lamp checks all the boxes with its juxtaposition of wood, brass, and a linen woven shade.

You may not be able to get them an ​actual​ Eames lounger, but you can certainly get them this handsome art print that pays homage to the iconic design.

If you ​are​ going to spring for true vintage, you could do no better than this striking set of decanters—a one-of-a-kind find that will never fail to elicit compliments.

For your friend who's just returning to the office, and needs something to spice up their desk view.

Pick up a set of these atomic starburst-style coasters to have on hand for your next hostess gift. They're sure to be a hit.

Understated in warm walnut wood, this minimalist serving set has a very Danish feel about it.

The avid DIY-er in your life won't be able to resist updating her home with this atomic age hardware.

If your MCM aficionado is a plant parent, they'll love the way this standing planter instantly elevates (literally and figuratively) their favorite ficus.

Dinner party atmosphere, done right. A truly iconic shape of the 1960s, these modular candleholders can be combined in multiple ways to create just the right tablescape.

For the artsy friend who also loves a retro look, look for unique art pieces like this midcentury modern-inspired wooden piece.