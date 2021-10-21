We all have at least one friend or family member who's the host with the most. Every gathering is perfectly curated with the best food, a stunning setup, and most importantly, the perfect company. This holiday season, let's give a little extra thanks to our favorite hosts with thoughtful gifts they're bound to enjoy. From design-forward chopping blocks to wholesome party games, here are the best gifts for people who like to entertain.

Tabletop Accessories

What's the best way for a host to accessorize? With the right tabletop accessories, of course. Help your friends and family tablescape like a pro with some of the best gifts for entertaining, including a recipe book and style guide and a classic dutch oven.

Inspired by antique glass collections, this colorful cake stand is ready to take center stage (or in this case, table). Hand blown by Polish artisans, it comes in five stunning, iridescent colors.

Here's a coffee table book that'll be put to good use. Filled with recipes and a styling guide, this book will surely serve as inspo for any host's next gathering.

Raise your glass in style with Our Place's hand-blown glasses. They're lightweight, stackable, and made from recycled glass and sand. Plus, the brand's newest hues — Sunrise and Twilight — are total eye-catchers.

These chopping blocks are a hot commodity and it's easy to see why. According to brand rep Gabriel Cohen, Fredericks & Mae initially stocked up on what they hoped would be four months' worth of product but ended up selling out in only 24 hours. They can be used for food prep or presentation — the choice is yours.

Serve up the best meals with this platter, complete with a green botanical pattern that can be used all year round.

Whether your loved ones are setting out appetizers at home or looking for a quick and easy setup for an outdoor picnic, this cheese board and knife set is something they'll appreciate for sure.

Who said all your glassware needs to match? For a more eclectic look, this set offers hand-blown tumblers in an assortment of styles.

These hand towels from Dusen Dusen will give your giftee's guest bathroom the pop of color it needs.

Make dinner parties even easier by bringing your main course straight from the oven to the table with Le Creuset's oval Dutch oven. We're especially loving one of the brand's newest hues, Azure.

This handmade vase is centerpiece-ready, with unique swirled patterns. Throw in a gift card for a fresh bouquet and it's the ultimate gift for hosts.

For the host who loves a retro vibe, gift them these hand-blown coupe glasses.

Trinkets and Treats

It's all in the details, making these little entertaining essentials — from coasters to party games — perfect for stocking stuffers or for a DIY gift basket.

Get the party started with a fun food and drink game that everyone can enjoy.

Ditch boring coasters and keep tables nice and clean with these acrylic wavy coasters.

Give your favorite host the gift of travel with this virtual experience from Amazon Explore. This immersive experience comes with a kit of Japan-themed treats that get sent to your door before the session.

Perfect for parties, hosts can use these colorful felt wine markers to help guests keep track of their drinks.

Drink in style with these reusable whiskey stones that keep beverages cooler longer than your average ice cube.

This adorable little oyster is more than decorative, it's a handy bottle opener.

Clear out any unwanted kitchen smells with this hand-poured candle.

Learn how to make cocktails like a pro with one of Brooklyn's best bartenders, Amy Kovalchick. The 90-minute, live, virtual experience covers how to make three specialty cocktails and comes with a simple syrup set that arrives just in time for your class.

Party Enhancers

Your friends and family who love to entertain will be able to kick the party up a notch with these helpful gifts, including sound systems, wine, and more.

What's a party without music? Whether it's a small gathering or full-on bash, this sound system is everything your favorite host needs to keep the party going.

Forget the guesswork of putting together a winning cheeseboard when you have this tasting box from Food52.

Guests need a little pick me up after a delicious dinner party? Try this eco-friendly coffee maker from Bruvi. This bundle comes with a coffee maker, pods, and more to whip up a caffeine boost in no time.

Have drinks ready to go with this cocktail toolbox that features six bottles ready to serve and sip.

Who doesn't love a multifunctional gift? This beverage chiller can be popped in the freezer to keep your drinks cold or used as a chic candle holder.

Drink wine at its finest with this easy-to-use wine purifier.

Your favorite classic board games got a vintage-style makeover and they make the perfect gifts for hosts.

Skip the glasses and serve wine straight from the bottle with this stylish brand.

Give your favorite host the best of the best pantry staples from small businesses. Curated by Top Chef judge Nilou Motamed, it includes single-origin spices, olive oil, tea, and more.