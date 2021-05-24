9 Vases Sure to Elevate Any Grocery Store Bouquet

By Kaelin Dodge May 24, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

If you tuned in to HBO's ​Stylish with Jenna Lyons​, you know that the fashion icon-turned-interior-designer is more than particular about what flowers can make an appearance in her home. While her specificity and eye are what make her home oh-so envy-worthy, many of us don't have the time or money to search out the perfect, single stem peony. We're grabbing a grocery store bouquet and calling it a day.

Advertisement

But grocery store bouquets don't have to be drab. Going from "Trader Joe's last-minute thought" to "expertly picked and arranged" is as simple as the right vase. We rounded up nine vases — from elegant to unique — that are sure to elevate any bouquet.

1. George Oliver Mong 2-Piece Table Vase Set, $50.99

This two-piece set from Wayfair offers cohesiveness without uniformity — your vases will complement each other nicely without being ​too​ matchy-matchy. Choose between three colors: Peachy Sunset, Gray, and White.

2. Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Recycled Glass Décor Cylinder Vase, $14.99

If you're wanting something simple but elegant, consider this wide-mouthed glass vase. The blue tint is beautifully subtle — even without flowers, this vase can hold its own on a shelf or table.

3. D'Vine Dev Ceramic Flower Vase, $26.99

To make your bouquet really pop, place it in this minimalist black vase from Amazon.

Advertisement

4. Katie Kimmel Confetti Puppy Vase, $125

Ceramicist Katie Kimmel has amassed a cult-like following for her unique designs that add a touch of playfulness to any home. The Confetti Puppy Vase, white with rainbow dotting, is perfect for holding an equally colorful bouquet or a single stem.

5. Vaisselle Genie in a Bottle Lilac and Lemon Vase, $75

This sustainable ceramic brand is making one-of-a-kind vases with modern colors and patterns. If checker print and gingham took over your 2020 and now 2021, Vaisselle's latest collection is for you. This summery vase restocks at the end of May.

6. Demdaco Grid Style Just Because Vase White, $22.50

Similar in style to the vases from Vaisselle is this option from Target. So, if you're looking to embrace the year's pattern without spending ​too​ much, add this DEMDACO Grid Style vase to your cart. The white makes it versatile while the gridded pattern adds a unique touch to any mantle.

7. Upstate Frankie Traipse Vase, $320

Advertisement

While it might be a splurge, this earth-toned, hand-blown vase is sure to blow guests (and your bouquet) away. The unique design and stunning colors make it a statement piece whether adorned with a variety of flowers or left empty.

8. Feral Studio Ceramic Vase Duo, $55

If you're looking to make that grocery store bouquet truly your own, divide it into the two separate sections of the Ceramic Vase Duo. This vase turns your single arrangement into two for a little bang-for-your-buck action and comes in six colors.

9. Muuto Kink Vase $269

This Instagram-friendly vase has likely graced your feed. It matches any aesthetic — whether you're a collector of antiques or a purveyor of unique crafts — and the pastel colors complement any bouquet. Similar to the Feral Studio vase, this option has two ends that allow for a jam-packed arrangement's flowers to all have their own moment (and space).

Advertisement

Kaelin Dodge

Kaelin Dodge

Kaelin Dodge is a writer/editor based out of Los Angeles, California.

View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy