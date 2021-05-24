9 Vases Sure to Elevate Any Grocery Store Bouquet

If you tuned in to HBO's ​Stylish with Jenna Lyons​, you know that the fashion icon-turned-interior-designer is more than particular about what flowers can make an appearance in her home. While her specificity and eye are what make her home oh-so envy-worthy, many of us don't have the time or money to search out the perfect, single stem peony. We're grabbing a grocery store bouquet and calling it a day.

But grocery store bouquets don't have to be drab. Going from "Trader Joe's last-minute thought" to "expertly picked and arranged" is as simple as the right vase. We rounded up nine vases — from elegant to unique — that are sure to elevate any bouquet.

This two-piece set from Wayfair offers cohesiveness without uniformity — your vases will complement each other nicely without being ​too​ matchy-matchy. Choose between three colors: Peachy Sunset, Gray, and White.

If you're wanting something simple but elegant, consider this wide-mouthed glass vase. The blue tint is beautifully subtle — even without flowers, this vase can hold its own on a shelf or table.

To make your bouquet really pop, place it in this minimalist black vase from Amazon.

Ceramicist Katie Kimmel has amassed a cult-like following for her unique designs that add a touch of playfulness to any home. The Confetti Puppy Vase, white with rainbow dotting, is perfect for holding an equally colorful bouquet or a single stem.

This sustainable ceramic brand is making one-of-a-kind vases with modern colors and patterns. If checker print and gingham took over your 2020 and now 2021, Vaisselle's latest collection is for you. This summery vase restocks at the end of May.

Similar in style to the vases from Vaisselle is this option from Target. So, if you're looking to embrace the year's pattern without spending ​too​ much, add this DEMDACO Grid Style vase to your cart. The white makes it versatile while the gridded pattern adds a unique touch to any mantle.

While it might be a splurge, this earth-toned, hand-blown vase is sure to blow guests (and your bouquet) away. The unique design and stunning colors make it a statement piece whether adorned with a variety of flowers or left empty.

If you're looking to make that grocery store bouquet truly your own, divide it into the two separate sections of the Ceramic Vase Duo. This vase turns your single arrangement into two for a little bang-for-your-buck action and comes in six colors.

This Instagram-friendly vase has likely graced your feed. It matches any aesthetic — whether you're a collector of antiques or a purveyor of unique crafts — and the pastel colors complement any bouquet. Similar to the Feral Studio vase, this option has two ends that allow for a jam-packed arrangement's flowers to all have their own moment (and space).