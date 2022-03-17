The 10 Best Wine Racks on Amazon

By Pauline Lacsamana March 17, 2022
Whether you like red wine, white wine, or anything in between, a solid wine rack will allow you to safely store your collection so you can reach for your favorite bottle with ease. Not only can they add a touch of style to your countertop, but they're also functional and can be total space savers. From wall-mounted styles to options to hold your wine glasses, check out the best wine racks on Amazon below.

Best Wall-Mounted Wine Rack

Great for small spaces, this wine rack requires minimal assembly and can store up to nine standard-sized bottles of wine or champagne.

AMAZON

Sorbus Wall Mount Wine Rack

$21.99

The Sorbus Wall Mount Wine Rack is an easy to install storage solution for small spaces. With nine compartments, it can fit standard-sized bottles of wine and champagne.

Best Wine Rack With Glass Holder

Get a two-for-one deal with this wine rack from Allcener. Not only does it hold up to six standard bottles of wine, but there’s also space for two wine glasses.

AMAZON

Allcener Wine Rack With Glass Holder

$35.99

Perfect for the ultimate wine connoisseur, this countertop organizer can hold up to six wine bottles and two wine glasses. Plus, it has two small trays you can use for corks or bottle openers.

Best Wine Rack Console

Perfect for your living room, this wine rack console has room for up to 34 bottles of wine, wine glasses, and even more wine accessories or home decor accents.

AMAZON

Mango Steam Wine Rack Console

$169.99

This wine rack console from Mango Steam is essentially like a home bar in your dining room with space for wine glasses, 34 wine bottles, and home decor accents or additional wine accessories. With a glass tabletop, you can store even more wine or add a serving tray, decanter, or carafe.

Best Modular Wine Rack

Opt for a customizable, modular design with this wine rack from J.K. Adams. It’s made in Vermont from sustainably sourced wood and can hold up to 12 wine bottles.

AMAZON

J.K. Adams Wood Stackable Modular Wine Rack

$42.50

Made in Vermont from sustainably sourced wood, the J.K. Adams Wood Stackable Modular Wine Rack can be built in many ways to store up to 12 bottles of wine.

Best Freestanding Wine Rack

Organize your wine in style with this arched, freestanding wine rack. Made from durable metal, it has a sturdy construction and can hold up to 23 bottles of wine.

AMAZON

Sorbus Bordeaux Chateau Style Wine Rack

$32.99

This metal wine rack from Sorbus has an arched design and is here to help you store your wine collection in style. Made from durable metal with a sturdy build, it can easily hold up to 23 bottles of your favorite wine.

Best Refrigerator Wine Rack

If you like to keep your wine in the fridge, try this stackable wine bottle holder from mDesign. Each rack holds up to three bottles and can be stacked to add even more to your wine collection.

AMAZON

mDesign Modern Plastic Stackable Wine Bottle Holder

$28.99

Not ready to invest in a dedicated wine fridge? Keep your wine organized and chilled to perfection with this stackable wine bottle holder from mDesign. Each rack has a three-bottle capacity, but they can easily be stacked to make room for more. The wine rack can also be used on tabletops or in your cabinets or pantries.

Best Under-Cabinet Wine Rack

Save on space with this under-cabinet wine rack. It can hold up to five bottles and can be installed in a matter of minutes.

AMAZON

Wallniture Dijon Under Cabinet Wine Rack

$34.99

If your kitchen countertops are running low on space, opt for under-cabinet wine storage. This five-bottle wine rack is made from heavy-duty metal and can be installed in minutes.

Best Metal Wine Rack

Store your wine in style with this no-assembly wine rack. It can hold up to nine wine bottles and is scratch-resistant.

AMAZON

HB Design Co. Countertop Wine Rack

$29.99

With a minimalist, hexagon design and no assembly needed, this metal wine rack is the stylish and modern storage solution you've been waiting for.

Best Wood Wine Rack

Perfect for wine lovers, this chic design is made from wood and can store up to 11 bottles of wine.

AMAZON

Lily's Home Countertop Wave Wine Rack

$39.95

Who doesn't love a chic, space-saving design? This wavy wooden wine rack can hold up to 11 bottles and happens to make a great gift for wine lovers.

Best Foldable Wine Rack

Made from wood and conveniently foldable, this wooden wine rack is ideal for small spaces and can hold up to 10 bottles.

AMAZON

PENGKE Freestanding Wood Wine Rack

$17.99

Want a tabletop wine rack that you can stow away when not in use? Go for this freestanding, foldable wooden wine rack. When expanded, it can house up to 10 bottles of wine, making it great for small spaces.

