The 10 Best Wine Racks on Amazon

Image Credit: Bill Oxford/iStock/GettyImages

Whether you like red wine, white wine, or anything in between, a solid wine rack will allow you to safely store your collection so you can reach for your favorite bottle with ease. Not only can they add a touch of style to your countertop, but they're also functional and can be total space savers. From wall-mounted styles to options to hold your wine glasses, check out the best wine racks on Amazon below.

Best Wall-Mounted Wine Rack

The Sorbus Wall Mount Wine Rack is an easy to install storage solution for small spaces. With nine compartments, it can fit standard-sized bottles of wine and champagne.

Best Wine Rack With Glass Holder

Perfect for the ultimate wine connoisseur, this countertop organizer can hold up to six wine bottles and two wine glasses. Plus, it has two small trays you can use for corks or bottle openers.

Best Wine Rack Console

This wine rack console from Mango Steam is essentially like a home bar in your dining room with space for wine glasses, 34 wine bottles, and home decor accents or additional wine accessories. With a glass tabletop, you can store even more wine or add a serving tray, decanter, or carafe.

Best Modular Wine Rack

Made in Vermont from sustainably sourced wood, the J.K. Adams Wood Stackable Modular Wine Rack can be built in many ways to store up to 12 bottles of wine.

Best Freestanding Wine Rack

This metal wine rack from Sorbus has an arched design and is here to help you store your wine collection in style. Made from durable metal with a sturdy build, it can easily hold up to 23 bottles of your favorite wine.

Best Refrigerator Wine Rack

Not ready to invest in a dedicated wine fridge? Keep your wine organized and chilled to perfection with this stackable wine bottle holder from mDesign. Each rack has a three-bottle capacity, but they can easily be stacked to make room for more. The wine rack can also be used on tabletops or in your cabinets or pantries.

Best Under-Cabinet Wine Rack

If your kitchen countertops are running low on space, opt for under-cabinet wine storage. This five-bottle wine rack is made from heavy-duty metal and can be installed in minutes.

Best Metal Wine Rack

With a minimalist, hexagon design and no assembly needed, this metal wine rack is the stylish and modern storage solution you've been waiting for.

Best Wood Wine Rack

Who doesn't love a chic, space-saving design? This wavy wooden wine rack can hold up to 11 bottles and happens to make a great gift for wine lovers.

Best Foldable Wine Rack

Want a tabletop wine rack that you can stow away when not in use? Go for this freestanding, foldable wooden wine rack. When expanded, it can house up to 10 bottles of wine, making it great for small spaces.