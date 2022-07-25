16 Wine Room Ideas That Will Satisfy Even the Most Skilled Sommelier

The dream of having a wine room may seem distant to some, but there are creative ways to incorporate the luxury feature into your home without going over the top (or over budget). But hey, if you want something extravagant, we say go for it. Before starting the design process, it's important to know the difference between a wine room and a wine cellar. A wine cellar is a temperature-controlled room typically located underground, while a wine room is above ground, also allowing you to get more creative with the look, style, and design. If you think a wine room needs to be a minimal and sterile room filled with just bottles, think again. "Add some personality to a wine room with art and a statement light fixture," says interior designer Raili Clasen.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

What to Consider Before Creating a Wine Room The first things you need to consider are the location of your wine room and the size of your collection. Temperature control is another important factor to consider when designing a wine room — ideally, you want to be able to control the climate by using a passive or active system. A passive system doesn't involve making changes to the room for the benefit of the wine. It is simply a cool room that doesn't get much (or any) direct light or heat, like a basement. An active system, on the other hand, is when you use technology to help keep the wine at an optimum temperature, like in a wine cellar. It's also important to keep humidity and direct sunlight in mind, as both will affect the aging process of your treasured vintages.

So why would anyone want a wine room? Besides its aesthetic worth, and the fact that it will come in handy when entertaining guests, it will also add value to your home. Alternatively, if you are already short on space, this might make your home feel even more cramped and cluttered. Additionally, wine isn't the most inexpensive passion, so it could put a strain on your budget.

Advertisement

Whether you're a sommelier or simply passionate about wine, these thoughtful storage ideas are sure to inspire the newest addition to your home.

16 Wine Room Ideas

1. Go for a minimalist setup.

If there's a spare room or large closet in your house, consider transforming it into your own personal wine shop — we can't get enough of this design by Chango & Co. With an arched glass door, complete with a black frame, you too can welcome guests into your tasting space in style. Hang your most prized vintages on the wall and keep the custom built-ins stocked with your favorite bottles.

Advertisement

2. Amp up the drama with a dark color palette.

One way to really amp up the drama in your wine room is with a moody color palette. Follow the lead of Chango & Co. and opt for shades of charcoal gray and black to act as a quiet backdrop to the real star of the show — your vast wine collection. Safely store the bottles behind a wall of glass, so friends and family will be able to marvel at the impressive display. Complete the modern statement-making scene with vibrant pendant lights to create the perfect ambiance and add a fun pop of color.

Advertisement

3. Design a full-size swanky bar.

Don't stop at a wine room. Go all in and carve out space in your home for a full-on bar that can rival even the swankiest rooftop tavern. Interior designer Raili Clasen did just that in this light-filled home; all that's missing is a bartender.

Advertisement

"We designed this bar to be more like a small town bar than a typical at-home bar. The clients wanted a place that felt natural for hosting and celebrating with friends and family, so the wine cellar and bar area needed to focus on function as much as the aesthetic," says Clasen.

4. Invest in custom millwork.

Turn a quaint den area into a cozy wine room à la this setup by Amber Interiors. Reminiscent of an at-home library, this room is welcoming and all about wine. The light wood custom millwork adds loads of warmth as well as plenty of space to store your favorite vino.

Advertisement

5. Treat your wine collection like a work of art.

There is no rule that says your wine collection needs to be stored in a dark basement. Show off your love of vino the same way you would treasured works of art or artifacts. Blackband Design used a wall of frameless glass, complete with double doors, to keep the bottles protected while on display. The wall pegs are a visually pleasing and minimal way to store a large collection. Just be sure to keep direct sunlight in mind when you are planning the location of your wine room.

Advertisement

6. Incorporate a wine room into your dining space.

Again, not everyone has the luxury of a separate room just for their wine, and that's okay. Take a page out of Blackband Design's playbook and incorporate it into another space, like the dining room. As you can see, all you really need is a tiny alcove and voilà, you too can have a place to stash your favorite bottles. And bonus: Now you won't have to leave your dinner guests to grab more wine.

Advertisement

7. Transform a closet.

If you don't want to be too showy with your wine room, consider keeping it hidden by transforming a closet. We love this Scandi-chic situ designed by Oak and Orange chock-full of everything you need: storage space, glassware, a countertop, and even a wine fridge.

8. Fill up a cabinet.

Don't have any available closet space? Not to worry: You can also get the same effect with a large cabinet like the one used in this setup by deVOL Kitchens. The large storage unit holds up to 180 bottles of wine and even has room for an assortment of liqueurs and spirits. The neon sign and adjacent mini bar round out the cozy basement wine cellar.

9. Include games in your wine room.

A room that combines games and wine? Dreams do come true — especially when you have a large space to work with. Denise Kuriger of DKD Ltd. show us how it's done in this Malibu home with not one, but two wine cabinets as well as a fully stocked bar. The wall-mounted TV, pool table, and game table ensure that this setup will always be the most popular hang-out spot in the house.

10. Create a wine cellar.

And speaking of game tables, get a load of the poker table in this wine room by Jamie Bush. The chocolate brown felt and matching leather edge set the tone, while the low lighting, dark wood finishes, and stone walls work together to amp up the moody drama and impart an authentic wine cellar look. Bottles of vino displayed on open shelves offer a sleek, yet subtle, visual that won't distract serious players.

11. Add a bar for serving.

Whether you plan to personally serve your guests, or you choose to splurge on a bartender or sommelier to do the honors, a serving counter would definitely come in handy in any wine room. And it doesn't have to be a large oversize design either. Opt for something small like the one in this minimal setup that's just big enough to uncork your favorite bottles and pour. Pair with simple shelving, a small table, and some seating to complete your intimate wine-tasting space.

12. Put an unused corner to work.

We've said it before and we'll say it again, a wine room doesn't have to be a whole entire room — put an unused corner to work. Have fun with colors and textures to spruce up your wine display. This stylish setup by Allie Wood Design Studio utilizes a bevy of wall pegs from floor-to-ceiling and a single glass shelf resulting in a unique space that provides loads of bottle storage.

13. Use the space under the stairs.

Clear out the dust, cobwebs, and clutter from under the stairs and put that space to better use for wine storage. SGS Design Co. did just that and the custom design takes advantage of every inch of the small space, while also stylishly displaying the wine lovers' collection.

14. Start out small.

If you've just discovered your love for wine, and you want to make space for your new passion, then this wine room idea by Bria Hammel Interiors is perfect for you. It is a simple and fuss-free way to turn that awkward corner or alcove into a cozy nook just big enough to showcase your faves and try out new vintages. Consider adding a stylish rug, a small bistro table, and a couple of chairs to make it extra inviting.

15. Add on to your minibar.

Do you already have a mini bar? Add on to it to make room for your love of wine. You can hire a pro or challenge yourself to a DIY project to build custom millwork. All you really need is a wine rack and some shelving to hold glassware, bar utensils, and any extra bottles. If you have some space under your counter, splurge on a wine fridge, too.

16. Limit yourself to one wall.

Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to have an underground wine cellar to safely store your enviable collection of vino. This light-filled wine bar by Marie Flanigan is a modern take on traditional basement designs. Not only does it provide ample room for properly storing bottles, but it also includes a cooling system guaranteeing that every sip will be as perfect as can be.