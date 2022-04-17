The Best Wine Bar Cabinets on Amazon

We all know wine has the power to be the centerpiece at a nice dinner party, so why settle for a wine cabinet that doesn't perfectly fit your needs? For context, a wine cabinet differs from a wine fridge in that it does not have any cooling features built into it. It's exactly what it sounds like — a cabinet that can house everything from bottles to glassware to accessories. But the benefit of one is that it protects your precious bottles from humidity so you can display and serve them with ease.

But before we dive in, a few basics about your wine cabinet are important to note before you start shopping. You want your wine cabinet to hold about 40% more wine than you have on hand. This way, you give yourself some wiggle room if you want to grow your collection. You also want to ensure it fits neatly in your space and matches your aesthetic.

So, grab a glass of your favorite red and scroll down — your wine nights are about to get a major upgrade.

Best Midcentury Modern

This wine cabinet makes having a party a breeze. With ample storage and a clean silhouette, you can choose if you want to place it in the living area or in a hallway. And with multiple tiers of shelving, you can stage your favorite glasses alongside bottles of liquor or minimalist plants. This midcentury modern piece has the power to make dinner oh-so-elegant.

Best Vintage

If you enjoy pieces that add a little flair to your wine spot, then this is the piece for you. A vintage barrel-shaped wine cabinet is both durable and functional for keeping your wine out of humidity and at the optimal temperature. Details like a rustic latch, studded detail, and creative shape let this piece start conversations and keep your best bottles secure. And that top shelf? Ideal for showing off your favorite glassware.

Best for Entertaining

Some wine cabinets steal the show with their extra funky features and creative aesthetics. This rustic wood wine cabinet kicks things up a notch with modern LED light functionality. Handcrafted with both wood and metal elements, you're enjoying an industrial feel with a modern warmth when you bring this piece into your home. And with a mesh door, you can store your wine while also showing it off. Talk about a fun piece for when people come over.

Best for Versatility

Some wine cabinets do way more than store wine. And this is one of them. With a tall silhouette, rustic feel, and industrial elements — this wine cabinet adds a touch of elegance to a multitude of design styles. You can store 15 wine bottles and 12 glasses in this cabinet, making it ideal for parties and daily use. And with additional shelving, you have lots of surfaces to place pictures, decor, or cocktail accessories, making this the piece for any home that needs a centralized storage hub.

Best Traditional

If your home has a more traditional feel, this corner wine cabinet will elevate your entire wine experience. With counter space, a functional wine rack, and a creative corner design, you can serve up drinks without taking up too much space in your dining room. And with a mirror in the cabinet, you can create the illusion of more space while showing off your favorite bottles.

Best for Farmhouse Decor

Clean, quaint, and functional — this wine cabinet truly has it all. With double the cabinetry, you can store up to 15 bottles of wine. And with a glass holder on top, you can easily use this cabinet as a workstation too. Don't underestimate the top shelf, which can be used to hold plants, books, and bottles — just to name a few ideas. This clean, white piece is sure to elevate your farmhouse home.

Best Industrial

Maximize space and storage with this stunning industrial wine cabinet. By mixing wood warmth with industrial neutrality, you can create a space that's both functional and fashionable. Openly display bottles by using the racks and place other items behind mesh doors. On the tabletop shelf, you can place more bottles, accessories, other drink makers, and extra lighting. Just this one piece will transform the way you view both storage and entertaining guests.