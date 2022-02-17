5 Cocktail Shakers on Amazon That'll Turn Anyone Into a Bartender

By Erin Lassner February 17, 2022
Ready to take your beverage game to the next level? It's time to welcome the beloved cocktail shaker into your life. Mix, chill, and dilute your drink all at once, in a matter of seconds. Plus, many shakers include either built-in or accompanying strainers if you're looking to keep ice, muddled fruit, or any other solid ingredients out of your final product. So whether you're looking for a classic brushed stainless steel shaker, a colorful model, or an entire home bar set, Amazon fully has you covered. Keep scrolling for our top five picks that will turn anyone into a home bartender.

Best Overall

This stainless steal cocktail shaker has a brushed finish and cap that doubles as a jigger with printed measurements. The two silicone gaskets create a leak-proof seal, so you'll never fear the beverage getting anywhere other than your glass.

AMAZON

OXO Steel Single Wall Cocktail Shaker

$21.00

OXO is known for expertly crafted kitchen gadgets at a very reasonable price. This 24-ounce bestseller features a built-in strainer, two leakproof seals for ultimate protection, and a mega-sleek body. And at just over $20, this drink shaker is an easy buy.

Best Budget Buy

Now there's nothing stopping you from prepping the perfect beverage. This model is crafted very wisely, with a cap that doubles as a measuring cup and a lid with an integrated strainer. The shaker itself is 24-ounces and constructed from premium anti-rust stainless steel.

AMAZON

PG Professional Cocktail Shaker

$11.04

Becoming a cocktail expert doesn't have to be expensive. And even at its remarkably low price point, PG's cocktail shaker is a common pick amongst bars and restaurants for its thick, smooth food-grade stainless steel that's both anti-rust and dishwasher-safe. Talk about a great find!

Best Splurge

What doesn't this luxe cocktail shaker have? From its ergonomic design to it high-capacity measuring top, Elevated Craft truly thought of everything when making this kitchen tool. The shaker is also made entirely from professional-grade 18/8 stainless steel and fits up to 28 ounces of liquid.

AMAZON

Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Shaker

$69.99

This splurge is fully worth the price tag. The double wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold for 24+ hours and eliminates any chance of condensation. Plus, the ergonomic design means there's no need for a two-handed grip. Simply grab anywhere and shake away.

Best Set

Become the bartender when you score this 19-piece bar accessories kit. Featuring a stunning bamboo stand for all your new tools, this set will look exceptional displayed on your counter or bar cart.

AMAZON

Flurff Bartender Kit

$45.99

Bring the full bar setup home with Flurff's cocktail accessories kit. This 19-piece cocktail shaker set includes an environmentally-friendly bamboo holder, three liquor pourers, two bottle stoppers, a muddler, a mixing spoon, Hawthorne strainer, and more.

Most Design-Forward

Stand out from the crowd when you purchase Simple Modern's cocktail shaker that's sold in a whopping 23 different colors and patterns. Not only is this tool undeniably cool looking, but it's also top tier quality: double-walled, vacuum insulated, and finger-print resistant.

AMAZON

Simple Modern Cocktail Shaker with Jigger Lid

$26.96

Whether you adore the look of ombre, marble, or shimmery purple, Simple Modern totally has you covered. And if you prefer to keep it simple with glossy black or brushed stainless steel, you're also good to go. It makes the perfect gift for you or your favorite cocktail lover. The best part? The brand donates 10% of its profits annually.

