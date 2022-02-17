5 Cocktail Shakers on Amazon That'll Turn Anyone Into a Bartender

Ready to take your beverage game to the next level? It's time to welcome the beloved cocktail shaker into your life. Mix, chill, and dilute your drink all at once, in a matter of seconds. Plus, many shakers include either built-in or accompanying strainers if you're looking to keep ice, muddled fruit, or any other solid ingredients out of your final product. So whether you're looking for a classic brushed stainless steel shaker, a colorful model, or an entire home bar set, Amazon fully has you covered. Keep scrolling for our top five picks that will turn anyone into a home bartender.

Best Overall

OXO is known for expertly crafted kitchen gadgets at a very reasonable price. This 24-ounce bestseller features a built-in strainer, two leakproof seals for ultimate protection, and a mega-sleek body. And at just over $20, this drink shaker is an easy buy.

Best Budget Buy

Becoming a cocktail expert doesn't have to be expensive. And even at its remarkably low price point, PG's cocktail shaker is a common pick amongst bars and restaurants for its thick, smooth food-grade stainless steel that's both anti-rust and dishwasher-safe. Talk about a great find!

Best Splurge

This splurge is fully worth the price tag. The double wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold for 24+ hours and eliminates any chance of condensation. Plus, the ergonomic design means there's no need for a two-handed grip. Simply grab anywhere and shake away.

Best Set

Bring the full bar setup home with Flurff's cocktail accessories kit. This 19-piece cocktail shaker set includes an environmentally-friendly bamboo holder, three liquor pourers, two bottle stoppers, a muddler, a mixing spoon, Hawthorne strainer, and more.

Most Design-Forward

Whether you adore the look of ombre, marble, or shimmery purple, Simple Modern totally has you covered. And if you prefer to keep it simple with glossy black or brushed stainless steel, you're also good to go. It makes the perfect gift for you or your favorite cocktail lover. The best part? The brand donates 10% of its profits annually.