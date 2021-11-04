Do you have a friend who can whip up a stellar mixed drink at a moment's notice? (Lucky you.) Or maybe you know someone who's looking to learn more about mixology in the new year, or someone who just really enjoys a good cocktail.
Regardless of their reasons, we can all agree that the best cocktails are made with top-shelf ingredients and tools, which is why we teamed up with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®— the flavorful, versatile gin that elevates any cocktail—to curate the ultimate cocktail lover's gift guide.
Scroll down to see the soiree-ready gifts that will enable them to craft a delicious drink that completely fits the mood — whether that's a bustling holiday party, an impromptu hang-out, or a soothing night of solo time.
1. Bombay Sapphire (750 ml bottle), $22.99
Naturally, the anchor of gifting this cocktail kit is Bombay Sapphire. Not just because the all-natural and 100% sustainably sourced botanicals taste delightful and are so unique they invite creativity into the mixology process, but also because the distinctive blue bottle looks stunning on any bar cart.
True cocktail connoisseurs know the best way to imbibe a Bombay & Tonic is via a balloon glass (and if you didn't know, now you and the lucky recipient of this gift have a fun fact to share at cocktail parties).
A good set of drink charms is a staple in any amateur mixologist's toolkit, and this festive bunch gets folks in the mood for the countdown to midnight.
Top off that stellar sip with a metal straw to bring a touch of sustainability to the imbibing experience.
A regular spoon might do the trick, but since the name of the game here is leveling up the cocktail experience, add a brass muddling spoon for stirring their concoctions into their gift.
6. Williams Sonoma Citrus Glass Bowls, $50 (set of four)
A bold set of glass bowls cleverly holds drink garnishes or savory snacks.
7. DRAM Wild Mountain Sage Bitters and Citrus Bitters, $18
The cocktail lover always has a bevy of aromatic bitters to choose from, so help them expand their collection with either a fragrant orange peel and or a wild sage infusion (or both!).
For the person who's new to DIY cocktails (or anyone who could use a little creativity or inspiration boost), this recipe book provides over 100 cocktail recipes to either riff off of or recreate exactly.
A gilded plant vessel adds an extra element of flair to any bar cart or prep space.
10. La Double J Cocktail Napkins, $45 (set of four)
Linen napkins with a cheeky print serve up drinks in style.
Top off that dazzling Bombay & Tonic with a twist of dried orange — because garnishes automatically make any cocktail feel fancier.
What's a happy hour without fun conversation? This card game sparks laughs and storytelling.