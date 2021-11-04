Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

Do you have a friend who can whip up a stellar mixed drink at a moment's notice? (Lucky you.) Or maybe you know someone who's looking to learn more about mixology in the new year, or someone who just really enjoys a good cocktail.

Regardless of their reasons, we can all agree that the best cocktails are made with top-shelf ingredients and tools, which is why we teamed up with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®— the flavorful, versatile gin that elevates any cocktail—to curate the ultimate cocktail lover's gift guide.

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

Scroll down to see the soiree-ready gifts that will enable them to craft a delicious drink that completely fits the mood — whether that's a bustling holiday party, an impromptu hang-out, or a soothing night of solo time.

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

Naturally, the anchor of gifting this cocktail kit is Bombay Sapphire. Not just because the all-natural and 100% sustainably sourced botanicals taste delightful and are so unique they invite creativity into the mixology process, but also because the distinctive blue bottle looks stunning on any bar cart.

Image Credit: Crate & Barrel

True cocktail connoisseurs know the best way to imbibe a Bombay & Tonic is via a balloon glass (and if you didn't know, now you and the lucky recipient of this gift have a fun fact to share at cocktail parties).

Image Credit: Viski

A good set of drink charms is a staple in any amateur mixologist's toolkit, and this festive bunch gets folks in the mood for the countdown to midnight.

Image Credit: Porter

Top off that stellar sip with a metal straw to bring a touch of sustainability to the imbibing experience.

Image Credit: Flask & Field

A regular spoon might do the trick, but since the name of the game here is leveling up the cocktail experience, add a brass muddling spoon for stirring their concoctions into their gift.

Image Credit: Williams Sonoma

A bold set of glass bowls cleverly holds drink garnishes or savory snacks.

Image Credit: DRAM

The cocktail lover always has a bevy of aromatic bitters to choose from, so help them expand their collection with either a fragrant orange peel and or a wild sage infusion (or both!).

Image Credit: The Mini Bar

For the person who's new to DIY cocktails (or anyone who could use a little creativity or inspiration boost), this recipe book provides over 100 cocktail recipes to either riff off of or recreate exactly.

Image Credit: Anthropologie

A gilded plant vessel adds an extra element of flair to any bar cart or prep space.

Image Credit: La Double J

Linen napkins with a cheeky print serve up drinks in style.

Image Credit: Dardimans

Top off that dazzling Bombay & Tonic with a twist of dried orange — because garnishes automatically make any cocktail feel fancier.

Image Credit: We're Not Really Strangers

What's a happy hour without fun conversation? This card game sparks laughs and storytelling.