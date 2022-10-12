Sophie Lou Jacobsen and Ghia Teamed Up for a Stunning Glassware Collection

A beverage is only ever as tasty as the vessel it's consumed from. The non-alcoholic aperitif brand called Ghia is embracing this universal truth, having just released a limited glassware collection with designer Sophie Lou Jacobsen.

The Totem Glass Collection brings together Jacobsen's stylistic approach to everyday objects and Ghia's emphasis on both design and creating moments of connection. It features martini-style glasses with a retro yet modern shape, inspired by the colorful totem poles of postmodern design, while nodding to inspiration for Ghia's original bottle and label.

The glasses come in sets of two in two different color pairings, featuring a stemless design and weighted bottom for a satisfying heft in your hand as you enjoy your libations. The color pairings include Paris (one deep sea blue and dark amber glass, plus one clear and deep sea blue glass) and Provence (one sunset pink and dark amber glass, and one dark amber and clear glass). These beauties were designed to be much less fragile than your typical martini glass, and are sure to add a unique flair to your cocktail hour — whether you're drinking alcohol or not.

To add to the festivities of the collection release, Ghia has created a signature aperitif to try out in one of the new Totem glasses. Dubbed "THE HOLIDAZE RECIPE," it contains, "A kick of zest. A touch of spice," and makes so that "every day is a holiday."

Here are the ingredients:

1.5 oz Ghia

1 oz pear juice

2 oz sparkling or flat water

1 lemon slice

A dusting of cinnamon

How to make it:

Mix 1.5 oz Ghia and 1 oz pear juice, stir. Add 2 oz splash of sparkling or flat water. Serve in low ball glass on the rocks, garnished with a fresh lemon slice and dusting of cinnamon.