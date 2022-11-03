We're Currently Obsessed With This Glass Decor Inspired by Candy

By Charlotte Beach November 3, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Everything's better in Copenhagen, and it turns out glassware is no exception. The glass design studio helmed by artist Helle Mardahl is definitive proof, creating delicious, candy-inspired glass objects, tableware, and lighting in color palettes that are both soothing and bold.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

"When designing the glass products, she is marked by a sense of ornate lavishness, extravagance, and flamboyance combined with eccentric deviance," reads the studio's website, describing Mardahl's artistic vision. Her designs feature languid organic shapes within an immersive whimsical aesthetic, forming finished products that look good enough to eat.

Advertisement

From tableware that includes cocktail glasses, plates, jars, and even cake stands, to lamps and more, all imagined in Mardahl's signature designs, Helle Mardahl Studio boasts a luscious collection of products we can't get enough of. Check out a few of our favorite items below that are available on their website right now.

Advertisement

1. Bon Bon Medi in Bubblegum Dark Sprinkles, $800

See More Photos

2. Bon Bon Table Lamp in Pink, $1,240

See More Photos

3. Bon Bon Cake Stand in Pear, $2,170

See More Photos

4. Bon Bon Cocktail Glass with a Twist in Rhubard, Lavender, and Pear, $350

See More Photos

5. Bonbonniere in Pink Punch and Apple Punch, $350

See More Photos

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy