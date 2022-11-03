We're Currently Obsessed With This Glass Decor Inspired by Candy

Everything's better in Copenhagen, and it turns out glassware is no exception. The glass design studio helmed by artist Helle Mardahl is definitive proof, creating delicious, candy-inspired glass objects, tableware, and lighting in color palettes that are both soothing and bold.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

"When designing the glass products, she is marked by a sense of ornate lavishness, extravagance, and flamboyance combined with eccentric deviance," reads the studio's website, describing Mardahl's artistic vision. Her designs feature languid organic shapes within an immersive whimsical aesthetic, forming finished products that look good enough to eat.

Advertisement

From tableware that includes cocktail glasses, plates, jars, and even cake stands, to lamps and more, all imagined in Mardahl's signature designs, Helle Mardahl Studio boasts a luscious collection of products we can't get enough of. Check out a few of our favorite items below that are available on their website right now.

Advertisement