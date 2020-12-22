5 New Year’s Eve Mocktails for Welcoming 2022

We can't wait to celebrate NYE. Goodbye, 2021! Hello, 2022! While greeting the new year, we are especially excited to sip on something tasty. If you're looking for cocktail inspiration, you can find that right here. As for New Year's Eve mocktails that taste of holiday celebrations, we're including a few of our suggestions down below. Bottoms up!

1. Goodie Godmother Blueberry Mint Mocktail

Made with fresh mint and blueberries, ginger ale, and blueberry syrup, this recipe already has us feeling festive.

2. The Millennial Sahm Peppermint Cranberry Mocktail

Peppermint, cranberry, and rosemary — what more could you want in a holiday mocktail?

3. Vidhya’s Vegetarian Kitchen Homemade Butterbeer Recipe

While sipping on this butterbeer, pretend you're celebrating a magical NYE at Hogwarts.

4. Savor the Flavour Caramel Apple Mocktail

This sounds like a delicious apple cider dessert in a glass. Note: Ginger beer is stronger than ginger ale, but is still considered non-alcoholic.

5. The Worktop Blackberry Ginger Mocktail

If you want a cocktail that belongs in an Instagram photo, this is it. Plus, it can also be made as a refreshing morning (or brunch!) drink.

