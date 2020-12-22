5 New Year’s Eve Mocktails for Welcoming 2022

By Anna Gragert Updated December 7, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

We can't wait to celebrate NYE. Goodbye, 2021! Hello, 2022! While greeting the new year, we are especially excited to sip on something tasty. If you're looking for cocktail inspiration, you can find that right here. As for New Year's Eve mocktails that taste of holiday celebrations, we're including a few of our suggestions down below. Bottoms up!

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Goodie Godmother Blueberry Mint Mocktail

Made with fresh mint and blueberries, ginger ale, and blueberry syrup, this recipe already has us feeling festive.

Get the full recipe here.

2. The Millennial Sahm Peppermint Cranberry Mocktail

Peppermint, cranberry, and rosemary — what more could you want in a holiday mocktail?

Get the full recipe here.

3. Vidhya’s Vegetarian Kitchen Homemade Butterbeer Recipe

While sipping on this butterbeer, pretend you're celebrating a magical NYE at Hogwarts.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Savor the Flavour Caramel Apple Mocktail

This sounds like a delicious apple cider dessert in a glass. Note: Ginger beer is stronger than ginger ale, but is still considered non-alcoholic.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

5. The Worktop Blackberry Ginger Mocktail

If you want a cocktail that belongs in an Instagram photo, this is it. Plus, it can also be made as a refreshing morning (or brunch!) drink.

Get the full recipe here.

Advertisement

Anna Gragert

Anna Gragert

Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy