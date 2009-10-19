How to Paint a Glass Light Fixture

Step 3: Apply the Paint

The best paint to use for painting glass is that labeled "glass paint." These will better adhere to the surface of the glass than other types of paint. Glass paint can be acrylic-based, enamel, solvent- (oil-) based, or spray paint. Enamel paint, solvent paint, and spray paint generate the most smelly and harmful fumes, so make sure to work in a well-ventilated area if you're using these types of paints.

At this point, you can be as creative or as minimalist as you like. If you'd just like to change the color of your light fixture and have it exude a colorful glow across the room when the light is switched on, paint the glass in a single color. Alternatively, you could paint patterns, like swirls, dots, or stripes, on the glass. You could use masking tape to block off sections and create patterns or blocks of color. If you have suitable flexible, plastic stencils, you could use them along with spray paint to create designs.