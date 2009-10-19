If you'd like to inject some individuality and creativity into your home furnishings while upcycling an old glass light fixture, how about painting it with colors and patterns to suit your tastes? Glass painting is a fun hobby that can turn bland, boring lamp shades and other glass light coverings into works of art. It's important to know a few tips and tricks before you get started, though. Here's how to paint a glass light fixture.
Things You'll Need
Old newspaper or drop cloths
Container for water
Mild detergent
Soft cloth
Rubbing alcohol (optional)
Masking tape (optional)
Stencils (optional)
How to Paint a Glass Light Fixture
Step 1: Prepare Your Work Surface
After gathering all the materials, prepare your work surface. Choose a table in a well-ventilated space or, even better, outdoors. Cover the table with some old newspaper or drop cloths so you don't mess it up with paint. Fill a container with water to use to wash the glass (see below).
Step 2: Wash the Glass
Give the glass a good wash before you begin to paint it. Use some mild detergent, like dishwashing liquid, and a soft cloth to get rid of any grease or dust. This is especially important if you're reusing an old glass lampshade that might have accumulated dirt over the years. Also look out for any sticky residue from price labels. This can be removed with rubbing alcohol. Dry the glass thoroughly.
Step 3: Apply the Paint
The best paint to use for painting glass is that labeled "glass paint." These will better adhere to the surface of the glass than other types of paint. Glass paint can be acrylic-based, enamel, solvent- (oil-) based, or spray paint. Enamel paint, solvent paint, and spray paint generate the most smelly and harmful fumes, so make sure to work in a well-ventilated area if you're using these types of paints.
At this point, you can be as creative or as minimalist as you like. If you'd just like to change the color of your light fixture and have it exude a colorful glow across the room when the light is switched on, paint the glass in a single color. Alternatively, you could paint patterns, like swirls, dots, or stripes, on the glass. You could use masking tape to block off sections and create patterns or blocks of color. If you have suitable flexible, plastic stencils, you could use them along with spray paint to create designs.
Whatever your chosen design, it's best to apply a base layer of paint first and then build up details and opacity with more layers once the first layer is dry.
Step 4: Leave the Glass to Dry
Depending on the type of glass paint you use, it can take up to 24 hours for it to dry. Leave the painted glass light fixture somewhere safe for that time. Once it's dry, reattach the fitting to your ceiling or wall and enjoy your handiwork.