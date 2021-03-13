10 Bedroom Floor Lamp Ideas That Will Light Up Your Space in a Flash

Layering ambient light fixtures as part of your home decor helps create a mood and make spaces more functional. For a bedroom, that means you won't have to get out of the covers to turn off the overhead chandelier. Traditionally speaking, bedroom lighting consists of the main ceiling fixture, table lamps, or reading lights on either side of the bed, and potentially something more decorative on the dresser. But what about bedroom floor lamps?

We think there's a case to be made for more standing lamps in your sleeping quarters. Whether you need a space to read your favorite weekly magazines or you have a particularly dark corner, there's plenty of opportunity for a tall, energy-efficient fixture. Keep on reading for eight ideas that will help your space shine bright.

The Best Floor Lamps for Bedrooms

1. Look into the future.

This isn't your momma's floor lamp, it's a glimpse into the future. It's got a simple but modern design with detachable ring lights that emit a soft glow when placed on the stems. The rings are made of durable plastic so they won't shatter if dropped. It comes in three different colors — gold, black, and silver — and has three dimming settings so you can match your light to your mood. Hello, future.

‌Get the look‌: Brightech Saturn Floor Lamp, $119

2. Create a reading spot with a modern floor lamp.

There's no doubt about it — your bedroom is the perfect place for a reading spot, and a floor lamp is absolutely necessary. This metal shade option from McGee & Co. has a look that's both classic and modern. So it will work with any interior design style, from minimalist to bohemian. It even allows you to adjust the height depending on the desired look and ambiance.

3. Luxe up your lighting.

Add a touch of glamour to your bedroom lighting setup with a bronze-finish, fringe floor lamp like this midcentury modern number from Urban Outfitters. The fringe will give any light a soft halo glow that'll make for a perfect living room fixture.

‌Get the look‌: Urban Outfitters Phoebe Tiered Fringe Floor Lamp, $159

4. Tap into handmade.

It's modern, sleek, a lil' boho, and handmade. So, basically everything you could ever want in a floor lamp. This one's got a natural linen shade and a minimalist base half wrapped in twine for a nice two-dimensional design. We recommend soft LED bulbs for a fixture like this. Get your mood lighting on.

‌Get the look‌: Anthropologie Vivian Floor Lamp, $598

5. Add texture with rattan.

Whether you're in the living room or your sleeping quarters, it's important to add different textures to your home. That's what makes a design scheme interesting. You could go with a fabric shade to get this look, but natural rattan is even more unique and sophisticated. The floor lamp features double pull chains, and the base and accents are finished in a warm antique brass that contrasts the whimsical silhouette.

‌Get the Look‌: Shoppe Milly Floor Lamp, $1,235

6. Look to the past.

Achieve all your retro bedroom goals with a sculptural or arc floor lamp placed next to a side chair or chest of drawers. This dark, brushed steel one features a bent neck, a gorgeous tinted glass lampshade, and an Edison light bulb. It's all you need to serve up throwback flair that's perfectly on-trend.

‌Get the look‌: Urban Outfitters Smoked Glass Floor Lamp, $429

7. Copy the library look.

Set the tone for a modern atmosphere with this stunning bedroom lighting inspiration. The clean lines of these gold floor lamps don't overwhelm the space. Instead, they add the perfect modern edge. We're feeling the boutique hotel vibes and fresh take on classic library lighting.

8. Go global.

If you're working with a small bedroom, a minimal floor lamp will help light up the space without taking up too much room (now's not the time to go all out with a huge drum shade fixture). The globes almost seem to float in the air and will certainly act as the perfect night light on a dark evening.

9. Do a modern take on a classic.

We love a twist on a beloved classic, including this take on an arc floor lamp. With an angular design, it'll elevate any space. It comes in three finishes and even comes with its own white LED bulb. Place it right above your seating area in the living room as an elegant and functional statement piece.

10. Mix materials.

Black lampshades look sleek, modern, and are a great alternative to the typical light and neutral designs. This floor lamp, in particular, will set the tone for your industrial, modern home in an instant. It has a drum-shaped wooden base, polished brass stem, and stunning lampshade that'll make a statement day after day.

‌Get the look‌: Mercury Row Cozad Floor Lamp, $179.99