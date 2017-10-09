16 Unique Floor Lamps We're Coveting

If you want to test out a new interior design style or make a statement in your living room, new lighting is the perfect opportunity to do so. While we love a modern table lamp, floor lamps with a flair can completely transform your home. From retro arched floor lamps to ambient lights packed with modern design, scroll through for 16 unique floor lamps we'd buy in a heartbeat.

Make some serious waves with this stunning floor lamp that was crafted in a Fair Trade facility.

Nail the organic modern look with a sculptural ceramic base and long natural linen shade.

Get beach vibes all year long with a gold palm tree floor lamp designed by Studio Anansi.

Small spaces deserve cool lighting, too, and this find from Lumens is the perfect fit. With a slim and no-shade design, it emits a warm glow to get a peaceful and soothing atmosphere.

Channel spaces (and more specifically the rings of Saturn) with this truly unique contemporary tree floor lamp from Brightech.

Inspired by the classic midcentury modern sputnik design, this floor lamp will give your home a retro glow.

A smooth, sculptural wood base topped with two globe shades will steal the show in any room.

Who knew something so simple could make such a statement?

With a spiral silhouette and LED lights with a dimmer switch, this is a modern floor lamp that will add visual interest and ambient lighting to any corner.

Designed to look like a flower bud, this standing lamp from Amazon is a major home decor upgrade.

Here's a lamp that's minimalist, unique, and a total eyecatcher with a blackened bronze frame and glass shade.

Inspired by the hues of earthy deserts and canyons, this brass and copper floor lamp looks like a work of art.

Pair a black marble base and oval glass shade and you get this super sleek floor lamp made for modern homes.

Give your reading nook a boho touch with a matte black tripod frame and rattan lampshade.

Bring natural elements indoors with this charming, tree-inspired floor lamp.

This isn't your average black floor lamp. It has a sturdy marble base, curved frame, and contoured dome shade with a metallic interior finish.