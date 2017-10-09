16 Unique Floor Lamps We're Coveting

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated October 25, 2022
If you want to test out a new interior design style or make a statement in your living room, new lighting is the perfect opportunity to do so. While we love a modern table lamp, floor lamps with a flair can completely transform your home. From retro arched floor lamps to ambient lights packed with modern design, scroll through for 16 unique floor lamps we'd buy in a heartbeat.

1. West Elm x Mara Hoffman Floor Lamp, $299

Make some serious waves with this stunning floor lamp that was crafted in a Fair Trade facility.

2. Anthropologie Vivian Floor Lamp, $598

Nail the organic modern look with a sculptural ceramic base and long natural linen shade.

3. CB2 Palm Brass Floor Lamp, $799

Get beach vibes all year long with a gold palm tree floor lamp designed by Studio Anansi.

4. Foscarini Tobia LED Floor Lamp, $1,283-$2,112

Small spaces deserve cool lighting, too, and this find from Lumens is the perfect fit. With a slim and no-shade design, it emits a warm glow to get a peaceful and soothing atmosphere.

5. Brightech Saturn Floor Lamp, $89.99

Channel spaces (and more specifically the rings of Saturn) with this truly unique contemporary tree floor lamp from Brightech.

6. AllModern Gerard Floor Lamp, $334

Inspired by the classic midcentury modern sputnik design, this floor lamp will give your home a retro glow.

7. Urban Outfitters Yoji Floor Lamp, $449

A smooth, sculptural wood base topped with two globe shades will steal the show in any room.

8. Ebern Designs Kenner Tripod Floor Lamp, $98.99

Who knew something so simple could make such a statement?

9. Orren Ellis Clarkedale Dimmable LED Novelty Floor Lamp, $499.99

With a spiral silhouette and LED lights with a dimmer switch, this is a modern floor lamp that will add visual interest and ambient lighting to any corner.

10. I-Mego Modern Tripod Floor Lamp, $54.99

Designed to look like a flower bud, this standing lamp from Amazon is a major home decor upgrade.

11. AllModern Masten Novelty Floor Lamp, $206

Here's a lamp that's minimalist, unique, and a total eyecatcher with a blackened bronze frame and glass shade.

12. Anthropologie Lourdes Floor Lamp, $598

Inspired by the hues of earthy deserts and canyons, this brass and copper floor lamp looks like a work of art.

13. CB2 Polo Black Marble Floor Lamp, $479

Pair a black marble base and oval glass shade and you get this super sleek floor lamp made for modern homes.

14. Nautica Matte Tripod Floor Lamp, $99.99

Give your reading nook a boho touch with a matte black tripod frame and rattan lampshade.

15. Rufat Lights Nordic Rustic Tree Branch Floor Lamp, $450-$1,200

Bring natural elements indoors with this charming, tree-inspired floor lamp.

16. AllModern Adalyn Dimmable Arc Floor Lamp, $730

This isn't your average black floor lamp. It has a sturdy marble base, curved frame, and contoured dome shade with a metallic interior finish.

