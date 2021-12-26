6 Big-Batch Cocktail Recipes for New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is synonymous with a classic glass of champagne. However, if you want to switch things up this year, consider whipping up a big-batch cocktail recipe. It's the perfect way to treat your guests while serving multiple people at once.

Most of these recipes are punches, as these drinks are often scaled to yield many servings. You can also easily double or triple any of the recipes, depending on the size of your gathering. Read on for our favorite big-batch cocktail recipes for New Year's Eve, below.

1. Damn Delicious' Champagne Punch

Perfectly fruity and fizzy, this simple champagne punch is sure to please. The raspberries and rosemary offer a festive touch, but you can use other fruits (like strawberries or orange slices) or herbs (like mint or sage). One recipe makes eight bubbly cocktails.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Treats and Eats' Milk Punch

If you're all about creamy drinks (think: eggnog), you'll want to make this milk punch for New Year's Eve. The rum-based recipe — which serves 15 people — features a blend of whole milk, cinnamon, and simple syrup infused with earl grey tea leaves and orange rinds. Needless to say, it tastes ​just​ like the winter season.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Foodie Crush's Pomegranate and Orange Champagne Punch

Pomegranate juice, orange juice, and champagne come together in this festive and sparkly punch. One recipe makes about 12 servings, which is ideal for serving a crowd. Want to make it booze-free? Simply swap the champagne for orange seltzer to make a non-alcoholic version.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Whisked Away Kitchen's Spiced Pomegranate Punch

For a pomegranate drink with a punch (get it?), make this spiced version. It calls for ginger ale and spiced rum, resulting in a wonderful flavor-packed beverage. One recipe makes six to eight cocktails.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Southern Discourse's Classic Southern Coffee Punch

Let's face it: Staying up until midnight can be difficult for early birds. Luckily, with a drink like this classic Southern coffee punch, your guests will have no problem staying awake until the ball drops. It's basically a frozen mocha drink — and we are so here for it. The best part? One batch makes enough for 12 people.

BTW: This punch is alcohol-free, but you can easily turn it into a cocktail recipe by adding vodka or peppermint schnapps.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Ginger with Spice's Festive Ginger Pear Bellini

For another punch with a kick, try Ginger with Spice's ginger pear Bellini. The recipe includes a homemade ginger pear syrup, offering a delicious combo of spicy and sweet. What's more, the bits of pear resemble gold flakes, further emphasizing the festive feel of the drink. One batch yields six cocktails, but you can easily double or triple the recipe.

Get the full recipe here.