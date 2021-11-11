Clink Your Glasses to This New Year’s Eve Party Spread

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

New Year's Eve is synonymous with sparkly outfits, noisemakers, and fireworks, but there is another essential element of any good NYE party: the food and drink spread.

Advertisement

And while the variety of hors d'oeuvres you're serving is certainly important for the satisfaction of your guests, the presentation is just as important for ensuring the fete feels like a properly festive occasion. (You only get to ring in that particular new year once, after all!)

To help, we pulled together some decor pieces to inspire your spread, as well as a signature cocktail to really elevate the evening. Whether you're going with savory bites or mini desserts, they'll pair well with a bubbly Sonic 75 made with the 100% natural botanicals in Bombay Sapphire gin. Keep scrolling to spark ideas for your New Year's Eve gathering, and get ready to toast to 2022 in style.

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Sonic 75

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire gin

½ oz lemon juice

½ oz honey syrup (3:1)

2 oz premium tonic water

2 oz Martini and Rossi prosecco

Fill a balloon glass with ice and the ingredients above. Top it off with a lemon wheel garnish, and repeat those steps for each guest. Don't forget to toast at midnight!

Keep the prosecco for your Sonic 75 chilled and at the ready in this marble wine chiller that subtly adheres to the classic black-and-gold motif for New Year's Eve.

Advertisement

Continue the gilded theme with this elegant set of brass bar tools that double as a sophisticated decor piece, but also make it easy for guests to serve themselves cocktail refills.

Picture it: Your cheese platter on one end, savory treats on the other, and this eye-catching print in the middle to make your spread feel like a work of art itself.

Brighten up your table with votive candles placed in faceted glass holders for an elegant touch.

Advertisement

It's a (not-so-scientific fact): Gin cocktails taste better in a balloon glass. Grab an extra set of these so every guest can enjoy the evening's signature drink.

Plenty of seating is essential for an at-home soiree (for after all the dancing and mingling, of course) and these geometrically-designed chairs make a modern statement.

A vibrantly colored serving tray serves as a beautiful backdrop while guests are filling their plates. Or, you can use it as a cocktail carrying tray to make sure everyone has a drink in hand at midnight.