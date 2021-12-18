You Can Snag These NYE Essentials at IKEA

By Eva Recinos December 18, 2021
Whether you're watching classic movies with the family or mixing cocktails for you roomies 'til midnight, New Year's Eve is always a momentous occasion. It's the beginning of a new chapter, a chance to open that planner or try that fun workout routine.

As you get ready for the night's festivities, it's nice to bring out extra fancy glassware, festive touches, and glitzy decor. IKEA's always putting out budget-friendly gems and we rounded up a few that are great for ringing in the new year. Keep scrolling to see what we're bookmarking.

1. Sällskaplig Champagne Coupe (pack of 4), $12.99

2. Påstådd Tealight Holder, $4.99

3. Storsint Carafe, $12.99

4. Art Bröllop Cake Stand With Lid, $12.99

5. Glattis Tray, $19.99

6. Snöyra LED String Light With 40 Lights, $7.99

7. Kvittera Serving Stand, $17.99

Eva is a Los Angeles-based writer who covers trends, news, and makers for Hunker. Her writing has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, Bustle, KCET and more. She is a proud bookworm and organizes her books by color.

