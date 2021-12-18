You Can Snag These NYE Essentials at IKEA

Whether you're watching classic movies with the family or mixing cocktails for you roomies 'til midnight, New Year's Eve is always a momentous occasion. It's the beginning of a new chapter, a chance to open that planner or try that fun workout routine.

As you get ready for the night's festivities, it's nice to bring out extra fancy glassware, festive touches, and glitzy decor. IKEA's always putting out budget-friendly gems and we rounded up a few that are great for ringing in the new year. Keep scrolling to see what we're bookmarking.