The New Lulu and Georgia x Eny Lee Parker Collab Is an Absolute Dream for Hosts

While trends like cluttercore and maximalism might be having their moment, laid-back luxury will never go out of style. Spatial artist, designer, and expert in this aesthetic Eny Lee Parker has teamed up with lifestyle brand Lulu and Georgia on a bright and fresh collection of furniture and dining pieces just in time to revamp your home interiors for spring.
The Lulu and Georgia x Eny Lee Parker collection is composed of warm wood pieces like the Lu Coffee Table, Elle Sideboard and Dining Table, and Cami Bar Cabinet. It also includes creamy white and light blue sectionals, chairs, benches, and ottomans, along with classy tableware sets and vases.
Parker's intention for the collection was to inspire Lulu and Georgia shoppers to elevate their entertaining, crafting each design with conversation, gathering, and carefree living in mind. Check out a few of our favorite pieces from the collection below!