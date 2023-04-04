The New Lulu and Georgia x Eny Lee Parker Collab Is an Absolute Dream for Hosts

By April 4, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

While trends like cluttercore and maximalism might be having their moment, laid-back luxury will never go out of style. Spatial artist, designer, and expert in this aesthetic Eny Lee Parker has teamed up with lifestyle brand Lulu and Georgia on a bright and fresh collection of furniture and dining pieces just in time to revamp your home interiors for spring.

Advertisement

The Lulu and Georgia x Eny Lee Parker collection is composed of warm wood pieces like the Lu Coffee Table, Elle Sideboard and Dining Table, and Cami Bar Cabinet. It also includes creamy white and light blue sectionals, chairs, benches, and ottomans, along with classy tableware sets and vases.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Parker's intention for the collection was to inspire Lulu and Georgia shoppers to elevate their entertaining, crafting each design with conversation, gathering, and carefree living in mind. Check out a few of our favorite pieces from the collection below!

Advertisement

Shop the Lulu and Georgia x Eny Lee Parker Collection

1. May Dining Chair, $698

2. Lu Coffee Table, $1,798

3. June Bench, $998

4. Laria Pitcher, $98

5. Leven Marble Tray, $128

6. Lua Ottoman, $698

7. Solana Chaise Sectional Sofa, $6,698

8. Mila Chair, $1,498

9. Ziya Vase, $58

10. Aluna Serving Platter, $89

Various neutral-colored rugs scattered around a living room with two large windows.
Jake Arnold's New Lulu and Georgia Rug Collection Is All About 2023 Trends
by Anna Gragert
lulu and georgia living room
The Lulu and Georgia x Malene Barnett Collection Celebrates Black Art and Traditions
by Stefanie Waldek

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Notice