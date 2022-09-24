Costco's New Advent Calendar Is Perfect for Both Wizards and Muggles

If you thought it was too early for Halloween decorations, just wait until you see what made its debut at Costco. Get ready to deck the halls with this Harry Potter advent calendar.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

According to a post by Instagram user @costcobuys, the Harry Potter Advent calendar includes 40 surprises to be opened over the course of 25 days. (If you're new to the advent calendar game, that's one per day in December through Christmas.)

The box states that those surprises include everything from coasters inspired by the Hogwarts houses, to stickers and stationery, for a price of $18.99.

So while you're shopping at Costco in the upcoming weeks for fall treats like pumpkin-spice pretzels, Halloween chocolate bark, and good, old-fashioned pumpkin pies, hit up the Christmas section to pick up a Harry Potter advent calendar for yourself — or as a gift for your favorite Harry Potter–obsessed friend.

P.S. Is that a ​Friends​ advent calendar we see in the background of the video?!