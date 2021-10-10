26 Advent Calendars to Help You Count Down to the Holidays

We're all for spreading the holiday cheer, and what better way to do so than with an advent calendar. As Tina Douville, owner of the Little Llama Shoppe on Etsy, puts it, "there's no holiday quite like Christmas!"

"It's not just a day, it's a whole season of festivity," Douville tells Hunker. "Advent calendars are the perfect opportunity to build up anticipation and spread out the joy of this magical time." And we totally agree! But that's not the only great thing about these festive pieces of holiday decor.

"The beauty of advent calendars is that the gifts contained don't have to be large or expensive," Douville adds. "They simply express the giver's knowledge of the simple, small things their loved one enjoys."

Whether you want a pre-packaged calendar or a refillable option to reuse every year, scroll through to find 26 of our favorite advent calendars, below.

Count down to the holidays with classic holiday hits by up-and-coming artists, thanks to this advent calendar playlist by Natasha Alexandra. For 25 days, you scratch off a number to find a QR code that links you to a new song. There's also a playlist for Hanukkah!

Wine lovers will adore this advent calendar that features 24 mini wine bottles with everything from pinot noir to rosé.

Star Wars fans of all ages can enjoy this 335-piece Lego advent calendar. Are you more of a Marvel fan? Try The Avengers option.

You're in for a real treat this holiday season with this popcorn advent calendar. Enjoy everything from popcorn to chocolate covered pretzels over the course of 12 days.

Make the holidays extra magical with 25 days of gems, minerals, and crystals.

Enjoy a hot cup of tea all December long with this herbal tea advent calendar.

Get festive with a candy-filled advent calendar dedicated to the country legend that is Dolly Parton. Williams Sonoma has calendars for Harry Potter and Star Wars fans, too.

Start Christmas day with a brand new piece of decor when you use this embroidery advent calendar by Amanda Watson.

"The Advent bags are perfect for placing small gifts like toys, notes, candy, gift cards, jewelry, ornaments, and so much more," Samantha, founder of Kport Gift Company, tells Hunker. "[The] bags can be displayed on a fireplace mantel, a bookshelf, in a Christmas basket, hung with twine and clothespins, or take one out each morning at breakfast as a surprise."

Who knew the holidays could be so sweet? Treat yourself to a tasty piece of chocolate with this 25-day calendar.

Give your pup something to look forward to during the holidays with this calendar filled with all-natural, heart-shaped dog treats.

Fill this advent calendar — which was crafted by female artisans in Nepal — with all sorts of surprises for the holidays.

This Voluspa advent calendar is beyond perfect for candle lovers with 12 luxe scents.

Wake up every morning in December to a new mini fruit spread or honey with this calendar.

Want a fun DIY project to kick off the holidays? Try this printable wizard-themed advent calendar from My Calendar Love on Etsy.

Get your cats in on the holiday fun with an adorable new toy every day for 25 days.

Use this advent calendar for not only Christmas, but all sorts of special occasions throughout the year. The washi paper on each drawer looks festive, but not too Christmas-specific, according to Lesli Francis, founder of the Jet and Jones Etsy shop.

Fill your shower with amazing scents with this unique, spa-like advent calendar set by Mazzi and Erez Peled.

Shoot for the stars during the holidays with this wooden advent calendar that doubles as a mini Christmas village.

Indulge your sweet tooth with festive cookies you can make with this cookie cutter option.

This gnome advent calendar features magical LED lights to keep your treats sparkling throughout the holidays.

Expand (or start) your Hot Wheels collection with this fun option filled with not only cars, but also festive toys like a gingerbread man and snowman.

This advent calendar is the epitome of whimsical Anthropologie decor and can be used time and time again.

Here's another DIY printable advent calendar that you can fill to the brim with all the little gifts your heart desires.

West Elm's house advent calendar can bring simple and Scandinavian holiday joy to any home.

Enjoy over $500 worth of beauty must-haves, including face masks, cleansers, and more. You can also save $20 when you subscribe to the Beauty Box and use code ​ADVENTNEWSUBS​ at checkout.