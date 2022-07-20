Oui Love It: Le Creuset's Limited-Edition Eiffel Tower Collection

Le Creuset has become a household name for all things pots, pans, and kitchenware. From its spring colors to its holiday collections, the brand always seems to be finding new ways to bring us joy while we cook. It is now digging into its French roots for a Parisian-inspired Eiffel Tower Collection and the new items are just too cute to resist. Once you see these, you'll be saying, "c'est la vie!" and adding them all to your cart.