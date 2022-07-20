Oui Love It: Le Creuset's Limited-Edition Eiffel Tower Collection

Le Creuset has become a household name for all things pots, pans, and kitchenware. From its spring colors to its holiday collections, the brand always seems to be finding new ways to bring us joy while we cook. It is now digging into its French roots for a Parisian-inspired Eiffel Tower Collection and the new items are just too cute to resist. Once you see these, you'll be saying, "c'est la vie!" and adding them all to your cart.
The limited-edition assortment is a mix of cookware, bakeware, and even coffee mugs that come in the colors of the French flag: red, white, and blue. Each product is also decorated with a chic, yet subtle, Eiffel Tower. Start your morning sipping café au lait from the sleek mug paired with a croissant, and end the day baking something savory in the casserole dish.
Add a little French charm to your home with the six new Le Creuset items. The best part: Half of the new products cost less than $100.