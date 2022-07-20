Oui Love It: Le Creuset's Limited-Edition Eiffel Tower Collection

By Emma Taubenfeld July 20, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Le Creuset has become a household name for all things pots, pans, and kitchenware. From its spring colors to its holiday collections, the brand always seems to be finding new ways to bring us joy while we cook. It is now digging into its French roots for a Parisian-inspired Eiffel Tower Collection and the new items are just too cute to resist. Once you see these, you'll be saying, "c'est la vie!" and adding them all to your cart.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The limited-edition assortment is a mix of cookware, bakeware, and even coffee mugs that come in the colors of the French flag: red, white, and blue. Each product is also decorated with a chic, yet subtle, Eiffel Tower. Start your morning sipping café au lait from the sleek mug paired with a croissant, and end the day baking something savory in the casserole dish.

Advertisement

Add a little French charm to your home with the six new Le Creuset items. The best part: Half of the new products cost less than $100.

1. Eiffel Tower Collection Signature Cocotte, $220

See More Photos

2. Eiffel Tower Collection Signature Braiser, $370

Advertisement

See More Photos

3. Eiffel Tower Collection Signature Rectangular Casserole, $120

Advertisement

See More Photos

4. Eiffel Tower Collection Mini Cocotte, $31

See More Photos

5. Eiffel Tower Collection Mug, $22

Advertisement

See More Photos

6. Eiffel Tower Collection Pie Dish, $55

See More Photos

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy