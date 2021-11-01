Le Creuset's New Collections Are Beyond Perfect for the Holidays

Just in time for the gift-giving season, Le Creuset is at it again with new collections for Harry Potter fans and pet lovers that you're going to want to add to your shopping lists ASAP.

The Harry Potter collection is here to help you find the magic of cooking with unique nods to the wizarding world. You can find cooking and kitchen essentials from Quidditch Dutch ovens to Hogwarts houses dessert plates — ranging in price from $25 to $400 — to help make your most enchanting meals yet.

As for the pet collection, you can score stylish bowls and a treat jar for your furry friends starting at $25. Each bowl is made from human-grade carbon steel with an enamel coating that's "durable, easy to clean, and resistant to stains, scratches, and rust," according to the brand, and boast Le Creuset's iconic colorful glazes. And to shake things up a bit, the brand redesigned its three ring logo into a dog bones for these special pieces.

Check out our favorites from Le Creuset's new collections, below.

