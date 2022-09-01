Breaking News: Le Creuset Just Launched the Perfect Fall Hue

It's no secret we're Le Creuset stans over here at Hunker, and a brand-new colorway is enough to make our week. Which is why we're screaming over the brand's color launch for fall: Nutmeg.

With its rich gradient of light beige to brown, this neutral shade is the dreamiest addition to your home kitchen as we ease from summer into autumn. The brand explains it perfectly: "[Nutmeg's] organic softness can soothe fiery colors, spice up classics, or elegantly stand alone." It will undeniably be a great addition to your current Le Creuset collection or make for a very special first piece.

Exclusively sold at Le Creuset and Sur La Table, the Nutmeg collection features all the classic cookware styles, from Dutch ovens and casserole dishes to mugs and kettles. Keep scrolling for a few of our absolute favorites from the brand's latest launch.

