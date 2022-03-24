Le Creuset's New Color Is the Perfect Spring Shade

By Anna Gragert March 24, 2022
If you're looking to redecorate your kitchen for the spring season, you can easily do so with Le Creuset's new color: Olive. The warm, yellow-inflected hue, which is paired with gold accents on certain products, is the perfect way to bring nature's greenery into your home.

The best part is that Olive pairs well with both warm and cool colors. For instance, Le Creuset suggests complementing the new shade with existing colors like Chiffon Pink, Nectar, Cayenne, and White. We could also see it working beautifully with more neutral tones, like brown, beige, and blush.

You can shop the new Le Creuset color below by exploring some of our favorite Olive items.

1. Round Dutch Oven (5.5 quarts), $400

2. Stockpot (10 quarts), $125

3. Demi Kettle (1.25 quarts), $80

4. Mug, $22

5. Heritage Rectangular Casserole Dish (4 quarts), $130

6. Signature Skillet (10.25 inches), $210

7. Mini Round Cocotte (8 fluid ounces), $20

Shop the entire Olive collection here.

