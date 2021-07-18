7 National Ice Cream Day Recipes That Play With International Flavors

In honor of National Ice Cream Day, we're inspired to try new, exciting flavors that take this icy dessert to the next level. Whether you're vegan, have no ice cream machine, or want something that requires only a few ingredients, there is something tasty on this list for you. Now, we're off to buy waffle cones!

Advertisement

1. Olivia's Cuisine Brigadeiro Ice Cream

Inspired by Brazilian fudge balls, this five-ingredient, no-churn recipe is sure to make your sweet tooth sing.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Maricruz Avalos Elote Ice Cream

Inspired by the iconic Mexican street corn, this ice cream can be made two different ways depending on your preference.

Get the full recipe here.

3. What To Cook Today Ube Coconut Ice Cream

This dairy-free ice cream is made with ube, a purple yam that originated in the Philippines. It can also be topped with ube crinkle cookies for extra texture.

Get the full recipe here.

4. The Viet Vegan No-Churn Black Sesame Ice Cream

This vegan gothic ice cream only requires three ingredients and no ice cream maker. It's as easy as ice-cream flavored pie!

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

5. Amira's Pantry Booza/Buzza (Lebanese Ice Cream)

Booza (also known as Lebanese or Arabic ice cream) is a stretchy, chewy, flavorful treat that can be topped with pistachios.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Grandbaby Cakes Peach Pie Ice Cream

Jocelyn Delk Adams describes this ice cream as having "the most creamy smooth base filled with sweet, spiced peach slices and perfectly crunchy pie crust bites." Say no more!

Get the full recipe here.

7. Just One Cookbook Soy Sauce Caramel Ice Cream

This vanilla ice cream becomes something else entirely once it's topped with a soy sauce caramel sauce that beautifully combines savory and sweet flavors.

Get the full recipe here.