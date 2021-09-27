7 Brew-tiful Coffee Dessert Recipes for National Coffee Day

We cannot espresso how excited we are to be celebrating National Coffee Day on September 29. In addition to doing so with a cup of coffee, we also plan to commemorate the occasion the best way we know how — with desserts! If you're on the same page, behold the following coffee dessert recipes that are perfect for National Coffee Day. From coffee cake with actual coffee in it to bread pudding and Vietnamese flan, we love these recipes a latte.

1. Half-Baked Harvest Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Coffee Cake

Now you can have your coffee and eat it too! Within this coffee cake, you'll find actual coffee along with fragrant spices and sour cream or Greek yogurt for an extra moist cake.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Chai and Churros Cappuccino Cheesecake

This genius, chic-looking recipe combines two of our favorite treats: a creamy cappuccino and a rich cheesecake.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Rainbow Plant Life Vegan Gingerbread Brownies With Espresso Glaze

This dish's photo made us gasp. If you're looking for a coffee-flavored dessert that's also perfect for the fall and winter seasons, this recipe is a match made in heaven.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Little Sweet Baker Tiramisu Cupcakes

For a new take on tiramisu — a vanilla, espresso-soaked sponge topped with sweet mascarpone cream — give these cupcakes a taste.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Gluten-Free Alchemist Coffee and Walnut Cake

This gluten-free sponge cake is just plain decadent. As for the recipe, it can be converted between metric and U.S. measurements. A kitchen scale will also help with the latter.

Get the full recipe here.

6. A Taste of Joy and Love Vietnamese Coffee Flan (Crème Caramel)

"Vietnamese coffee flan is sweet and has a creamy egg custard texture," writes food blogger Amy. "Flan (or crème caramel) first originated [in] European countries [and] when introduced to Vietnam, flan became a nation favorite as an enjoyable dessert [for] all ages."

Get the full recipe here.

7. My Dominican Kitchen Coffee and Caramel Bread Pudding

Made with challah bread, caramel drizzle-flavored coffee, and cinnamon, this bread pudding takes less than one hour to make (and most of that time will be spent baking it!).

Get the full recipe here.