The Best Coffee Makers for Every Type of Caffeine Drinker

If you're in the market for a new coffee maker — whether for yourself, a friend, or family member — you know how hard it can be to choose from all the products on the market, especially while remaining on budget. That's why Cyber Weekend is the perfect time to be on the lookout for some of the best coffee maker sales of the year.

To make things a little easier, we've rounded up some of the best coffee makers by category, plus the top deals to expect during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. From Nespresso machines that brew your cup of joe with a little pod to old school coffee makers that feature grinders and carafes, we've got you covered. Scroll down to prep for major savings on the top coffee makers for your budget and lifestyle.

Not only can this coffee maker brew up to 14 cups, but it can also be programmed to start brewing on a timer so that the good stuff is ready right when you wake up in the morning. It also delivers extra-hot temperatures without scalding the coffee, maintaining its taste.

If you've had your eye on a Nespresso for a while now, this machine will convince you it's time to commit. This one includes an Aeroccino milk frother so you can truly create all of your favorite coffee shop drinks right at home.

Deals on Nespresso machines can be hard to come by, so holding out for a good sale is always worth it. In 2020, Williams Sonoma ran a promo for 30% off select Nespresso machines during Cyber Weekend and we'll likely see similar deals this time around. Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy's, and Sur La Table are also good options for coffee maker deals, not just for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but all year long.

Not only can this little coffee maker brew up to 10 cups of coffee, but it also has four different brew settings: classic, rich, iced coffee, and specialty brew. The machine allows you to choose from six different brew sizes and comes with a fold-away milk frother.

This specialty coffee maker's prices were slashed by 45% at Best Buy last year, a retailer notorious for having major deals on big and small appliances during the holidays. We expect no less this holiday shopping season.

In addition to being absolutely stunning with its copper coating, this machine is a powerhouse as well. It can brew up to 12 cups and allows you to control the brew strength. It also has a fully automatic on-off feature so that you never have to worry about accidentally leaving it running.

It's hard to believe you can ever find this beauty (that also comes in sleek black, white, and silver) on sale, but luckily for us, miracles do happen. Last year, retailers took up to 20% off the stainless steel coffee maker during the holidays, so keep your eyes peeled for similar deals, especially at Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Macy's.

Best for Hot or Cold: Breville Precision Brewer, $299.95

This coffee machine has six brewing modes, including fast, strong, ice coffee, and cold brew. It comes with a stainless steel insulated carafe so that your coffee can stay hot for hours on end.

Last year, coffee lovers were able to score up to 35% off this multitasking machine. Check back in at places like Williams Sonoma, Crate and Barrel, and Sur La Table once Cyber Weekend rolls around for your chance to save big.

Not only does this single-serve Keurig come in a variety of fun colors, but it's also the perfect size for smaller kitchens or dorm rooms. At less than 5-inches wide, it can still brew between 6- and 12-ounce cups of coffee from your favorite Keurig pods.

This tiny, but mighty, single-serve coffee maker is already one of the more affordable coffee makers on our list, but wait until the holidays for even deeper discounts at stores like Target and Best Buy.

If you consider the one downside of Keurig machines to be their small servings, this machine is here to help you out. You can brew six, eight, or 10 cups at varying ounces. This machine also includes a stainless steel carafe that will keep your coffee warm for up to two hours.

You can typically find discounts on Keurig machines throughout the year, but your best bet is to bookmark this model and others at various retailers — specifically, Bed Bath & Beyond and Best Buy — and check back as Cyber Weekend approaches.