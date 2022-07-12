Prime Day Is The Best Time to Stock Up on Household Essentials

Amazon Prime Day is upon us and between home decor, appliances, clothing, and more, there are a whole lot of fun items to score at a sliver of their original price. But let's get practical for a second — we all need to stock up on household essentials at one point or another, and might as well do it while the prices are ridiculously low. Between Amazon brand goods and name-brand products from companies like Ziploc, Mrs. Meyer's, and Clorox, you can enjoy rare deals on everything from plastic bags and aluminum foil to hand soap and detergent. Keep scrolling for a few items that are already in our cart, but be sure to browse the full selection for so much more.

1. Mrs. Meyer's Hand Soap (pack of 3), $12.87 $6.30

2. Ziploc Gallon Food Storage Bags (pack of 2, 150 total bags), $20.75 $12.66

3. Amazon Brand Solimo Heavy-Duty Aluminum Foil (pack of 2), $19.60 $11.52

4. Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (pack of 3), $15.05 $9.23

5. Cascade Platinum Dishwasher Pods, $17.88 $12.52

6. Seventh Generation Concentrated Laundry Detergent (pack of 2), $27.98 $18.08

7. Mrs. Meyer's Liquid Dish Soap (pack of 3), $12.87 $7.18

