If You're Going to Buy a Kitchen Appliance on Prime Day, Make it One of These

As epic as Prime Day is, we're the first to admit how overwhelming it can be. With discounts on nearly everything, how are you supposed to know exactly what's worthwhile versus what's just cheap? We're here to alleviate that worry. We've narrowed down our 10 most tried-and-true kitchen appliances that are exactly the type of smart purchases you should be making during this sales event. Keep scrolling for the full breakdown.

There's no questioning that a Vitamix is an investment, but there really is no other blender quite like it. Plus, this deal is unbeatable. If there's a time to buy it — it's now.

If a coffee maker has been on your list, you can score this classic Keurig model for $100.

Or opt for this model that's over 50% off. It's ideal for those working with a small space.

Speaking of small spaces, this 12-in-1 contraption pressure cooks, air fries, slow cooks, and roasts — just to name a few.

There's nothing quite like a classic. If you're looking for a straightforward slow cooker, you can't go wrong with the iconic Crockpot.

This electric kettle may very well be one of the best kitchen appliances of all time. Since everyone should own it, you might as well get it today for an extra $10 off.

If you've always dreamed of a KitchenAid Stand Mixter, your dream can now become reality. Choose between 10 striking colors in both matte and glossy finishes.

This discount really speaks for itself.

Fully embrace the digital age with this ultra-sleek, high-tech touchscreen toaster on sale for 20% off.

For those who've been eyeing retro appliances just as much as we have.