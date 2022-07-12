If You're Going to Buy a Kitchen Appliance on Prime Day, Make it One of These

By Erin Lassner July 12, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
As epic as Prime Day is, we're the first to admit how overwhelming it can be. With discounts on nearly everything, how are you supposed to know exactly what's worthwhile versus what's just cheap? We're here to alleviate that worry. We've narrowed down our 10 most tried-and-true kitchen appliances that are exactly the type of smart purchases you should be making during this sales event. Keep scrolling for the full breakdown.

1. Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, $629.95 $399.95

There's no questioning that a Vitamix is an investment, but there really is no other blender quite like it. Plus, this deal is unbeatable. If there's a time to buy it — it's now.

2. Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, $189.99 $99.99

If a coffee maker has been on your list, you can score this classic Keurig model for $100.

3. Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $129.99 $59.99

Or opt for this model that's over 50% off. It's ideal for those working with a small space.

4. Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $229.99 $129.99

Speaking of small spaces, this 12-in-1 contraption pressure cooks, air fries, slow cooks, and roasts — just to name a few.

5. Crockpot 7-Quart Slow Cooker, $79.99 $44.99

There's nothing quite like a classic. If you're looking for a straightforward slow cooker, you can't go wrong with the iconic Crockpot.

6. Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle, $69.99 $59.49

This electric kettle may very well be one of the best kitchen appliances of all time. Since everyone should own it, you might as well get it today for an extra $10 off.

7. KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $379.95 $259.99

If you've always dreamed of a KitchenAid Stand Mixter, your dream can now become reality. Choose between 10 striking colors in both matte and glossy finishes.

8. KitchenAid 11-Cup Food Processor, $279.87 $119.99

This discount really speaks for itself.

9. Revolution InstaGLO R180S Touchscreen Toaster, $349 $279.20

Fully embrace the digital age with this ultra-sleek, high-tech touchscreen toaster on sale for 20% off.

10. Nostalgia Retro Large 800-Watt Countertop Microwave Oven, $147.22 $97.49

For those who've been eyeing retro appliances just as much as we have.

