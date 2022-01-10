The Top 5 Slow Cookers on Amazon

It doesn't get much easier than a one-pot meal. Simply throw everything into the slow cooker, leave it on low for a whole bunch of hours, enjoy a rich and flavorful dinner, and end the night with a mega-quick cleanup. These small kitchen appliances also tend to be quite affordable, very durable, and a great option for transporting big meals. (Chili cook-off, anyone?)

Before we get into the top models on the market, there's one quick thing to clarify. Just like we refer to all plastic bags as Ziplocs and all tissues as Kleenex, we often refer to all brands of slow cookers as Crockpots. However, Crockpot is just one of the original and most popular makers of slow cookers. So, with this in mind, let's dive into all brands of these convenient kitchen companions with our top five slow cookers, all available on Amazon.

Best Budget Buy

This ultra-affordable slow cooker boasts a spill-free lid latch strap, even heat distribution, and a keep warm setting for when dinner's ready a bit before schedule. The dishwasher-safe oval stoneware accommodates a 3-pound beef roast or 5-pound chicken.

Best Extra-Large Model

It's everything we love about the above slow cooker, just twice the size. Fit a 10-pound turkey or 12-pound roast for holiday meals, dinner parties, big family suppers, or the ultimate leftover situation. Its simple design allows such a large device to ring up at this low price.

Best Overall

It's no surprise that the iconic Crockpot makes its way to the top of our list. With its programmable cooking, sleek digital timer, and beautiful stainless steel build, it simultaneously looks good and gets the job done effectively. The 6-quart size easily serves seven or more people, and the removable stone insert can be safely used in the microwave or oven up to 400-degrees Fahrenheit.

Best Small-Size Cooker

Cute, affordable, and well made, this KOOC slow cooker is perfect for solo dinners or date nights. It comes in three colors, has a retro flair, and includes five liners for when you really don't feel like cleaning up.

Best All-in-One

Get everything done in one go with this all-time-favorite kitchen contraption. People swear by their Instant Pots for the product's durability, ease of use, and, of course, versatility. Cook your meal low and slow on the slow cooker setting or pressure cook to prepare your meal up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods. With its steamer, rice cooker, sauté setting, and more, the options are truly endless.