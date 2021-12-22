This Appliance Is the Greatest Thing That's Ever Happened to Me

I promise I'm not being dramatic with that headline.

As an avid tea drinker, I always used my stovetop kettle and thought nothing of it. Then, about two years ago, I tried Cosori's Electric Gooseneck Kettle for the first time and it was love at first pour. I was obsessed with everything about it — the speed, the design, and of course, that perfect signature spout. I had to own it. I made my purchase and never looked back.

Keep reading for all the details and everything I love about this appliance.

Specs

With five presets, the Cosori ensures your water is always at the right temperature for whatever beverage you'll be enjoying. Select from 170 degrees Fahrenheit for white tea, 180 for green, 195 for oolong, 205 degrees for coffee, and 212 for anything that requires boiling water, which includes black tea. There are two other buttons on the kettle's base — an on/off button and one that keeps your water at the same programmed temperature for up to 60 minutes. The coolest part? The buttons are completely touch screen.

Crafted from 100% food-grade stainless steel, the appliance is sold in a matte black and polished silver finish (I own and love the matte black). The container holds 0.8 liters of liquid and boils in as little as three minutes, so you never have to wait long for your caffeine fix. That's thanks to the appliance's 1,200 watts of power. Now it's time to discuss the true selling point for me — its flawless gooseneck spout. Between the signature shape and counterbalanced handle, you feel as though you barely have to tilt your hand to get that perfect slow and smooth pour. It's the most satisfying experience and the true highlight of my morning.

While I'm not personally a coffee drinker, I'll take a moment to discuss this rival caffeinated beverage, since the gooseneck spout is purposefully designed for the optimal pour-over rate. It provides a gentle water flow and makes it easy to accomplish that slow spiral motion. It's no surprise this kettle is Amazon's best seller of all coffee servers.

In terms of pricing, both the black and silver models ring up at $69.99, which is shockingly affordable for such a luxurious kettle, as similar models can go for nearly $200. If you're feeling a little extra fancy, Cosori offers a Bluetooth-compatible model with this same silhouette that allows you to completely control your kettle via smartphone. Plus, it's only $8 more than the original, so it's an easy choice for you ultra-tech savvy fellows.

Pros

Every detail is accounted for in the design of this kettle. From the sleek matte black coating to the delicate gooseneck spout, this appliance looks like major eye candy on my countertop. And its petite nature fits expertly in my studio apartment's kitchen.

This pretty kettle has made every tea experience feel just a little extra luxurious. It's simple to use, has every function I need, and is just crafted so beautifully. You really need to experience it for yourself to understand.

Oh, and if you still don't believe me, this kettle boasts a rare 4.8/5 stars on Amazon, with nearly 7,000 reviews.

Cons

I just had to stare at my kettle for five minutes to come up with a con. The only thing I found is that the lip of the kettle is slightly scuffed from taking the lid on and off. But, I have never once thought about it, so it's clearly not a deal-breaker.

Verdict

I recommend this kettle to literally everyone. I've urged friends and coworkers alike to make the purchase, and everyone loves it just as much as I do. The first person who saw it on my counter was in the market for an electric kettle, and when I told him the price of this model, he was completely shocked. He purchased it on the spot.

If it hasn't yet become clear, I genuinely cannot recommend this kettle enough. I've said it before and I'll say it again: This kettle will change your life.