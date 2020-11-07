11 Baked Goods You Can Make as Gifts

Image Credit: Dora's Table Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

One of the best gifts you can give during the holiday season is a baked good made with love. This is especially the case if you're looking for a quick, last-minute gift you can easily and affordably whip up at home. Fortunately, there are plenty of recipes out there that you can look to for inspiration. We're including our favorites below.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Dora’s Table Vegan Conchas

Who wouldn't be delighted after opening a box of colorful conchas? These are traditional Mexican sweet bread rolls complete with a crunchy topping. Plus, this Dora's Table version is vegan, meaning that it's perfect for anyone with dairy restrictions.

Get the full recipe here.

2. No Recipes Japanese Christmas Cake

"Christmas Cake (クリスマスケーキ) is a Japanese-style strawberry shortcake that's traditionally eaten on Christmas Eve," writes Marc Matsumoto of No Recipes. "For my version, I've turned it into an easy roll cake with a tender sponge cake base and loads of strawberries and cream."

Get the full recipe here.

3. The Cashew Cutie Cookies and Cream Rice Krispies Treats

You can never go wrong with homemade Rice Krispies Treats — especially if you combine them with Oreos. The best part is that The Cashew Cutie's version only requires four ingredients and 15 minutes.

Get the full recipe here.

Advertisement

4. A Cozy Kitchen Overnight Cinnamon Rolls

There is nothing better than a warm cinnamon roll topped with a sweet cream cheese glaze. If you give someone this as a gift, odds are that they will love you forever.

Get the full recipe here.

5. My Name Is Yeh Babka Straws

If making a full-on babka — a traditional Jewish, sweet braided bread — feels daunting, then why not try these babka straws? They look just as intricate and delicious, but not as intimidating.

Get the full recipe here.

6. The Fancy Navajo Blue Corn Cupcakes

If you want someone to know just how much you love them, you'll bake them cupcakes topped with buttercream. We're currently loving this blue corn recipe from The Fancy Navajo, which packs a lovely pop of color.

Get the full recipe here.

7. The Woks of Life Flakey Apple Pie

An apple pie is always a good idea — especially if you're able to bake it with fresh local apples. To make it extra special, gift it with a container of ice cream or homemade whipped cream.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

8. Grandbaby Cakes German Chocolate Cake

For the chocolate lover in your life, this cake will be a hit. German chocolate cake is a layered chocolate cake filled and topped with a coconut-pecan frosting. A truly decadent gift.

Get the full recipe here.

9. Constellation Inspiration Matcha Neapolitan Sugar Cookies

These Instagram-famous cookies look as tasty as they are pretty. Filled with matcha powder, strawberry powder, and vanilla, they are ideal for the person in your life who's always down to try new things.

Get the full recipe here.

10. Simply LaKita Coffee Cookies

If you have coffee lovers in your life, gift them a batch of chewy coffee cookies. The recipe calls for a combo of espresso powder and chocolate chips, resulting in a treat that's hard to resist. The best part? It takes just 25 minutes to make.

Get the full recipe here.

Advertisement

11. Grandbaby Cakes Brown Butter Maple Blondies

Brown butter makes everything better — and these blondies are no exception. The recipe, which requires less than 10 ingredients, also features a maple glaze that pairs beautifully with the nuttiness of brown butter.

Get the full recipe here.