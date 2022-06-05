8 Fun Rice Krispies Treats Recipes That Are Anything but Basic

Is there anything more iconic than classic Rice Krispies treats? Probably not. The confection, after all, is perfectly sweet and crunchy. It also doesn't hurt that Rice Krispies treats are super easy to make, as they require only basic kitchen skills.
Video of the Day
If you want to kick your treats up a notch, consider trying these fun Rice Krispies-inspired recipes. Each version features a deliciously fun (and mouthwatering) twist that will make your taste buds sing.
1. Little Sweet Baker's Chocolate-Dipped Rice Krispies Treats
Everything is better with chocolate, and Rice Krispies treats are no exception. This variation features the classic confection dipped in chocolate and topped with rainbow sprinkles. Yum!
2. Traybakes and More's Toffee Rice Krispies Treats
If you love the buttery richness of toffee, you'll want to make these these fun Rice Krispies treats. The recipe calls for actual toffee, so you can be sure that the finished product will be delightfully sticky and satisfying.
3. Butter Be Ready's Brown Butter Rice Krispies Treats
Elevate your next batch of Rice Krispies Treats by browning the butter first. Not only is it super easy to do, but it gives the butter an irresistible nutty and rich flavor. Honestly, we're drooling just thinking about it.
4. Ginger Snap's Baking Affairs' Strawberry Rice Krispies Treats
For a colorful dose of natural sweetness, reach for freeze-dried strawberries. They work beautifully with Rice Krispies treats, as proven by this easy recipe.
5. Five Boys Baker's Oreo White Chocolate Rice Krispies Treats
Enjoy two treats in one with these Oreo white chocolate Rice Krispies treats. You could even personalize them by using special new Oreo flavors, like pumpkin spice or mocha caramel latte. Think of all the possibilities.
Get the the full recipe here.
6. Two Peas & Their Pod's Peanut Butter Rice Krispies Treats
Equal parts sweet and salty, these peanut butter Rice Krispies treats are sure to hit the spot. We bet this recipe would taste just as delicious with almond or cashew butter, too.
7. Foodie Crush's 4-Ingredient Ice Cream Pie with Peanut Butter Rice Krispies Crust
If you're swooning over the idea of peanut butter Rice Krispies treats, just wait until you see this clever recipe. It's an actual ice cream pie made with a Rice Krispies crust, and it sounds like a dream come true.
8. Traybakes and More's No-Bake Chocolate Date Krispies
As it turns out, Rice Krispies treats don't always need marshmallows. This five-ingredient recipe is free of marshmallows, covered in chocolate, and naturally sweetened with dates. Yes, please.