Oreo Announced Its First New Flavors of 2022

If there's one thing we look forward to each new year, it's seeing all the fresh flavors our favorite food and drink brands will release. Oreo is definitely one such company — this year alone, it unveiled flavors such as salted caramel brownie and apple cider donut. And now, Oreo has announced the first two new flavors it will be releasing in 2022.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

On Instagram, user @junkfoodmom revealed that Oreo will be launching the following flavors in January 2022: Ultimate Chocolate and Toffee Crunch. ​Food & Wine​ specifically states that these treats will be available nationwide starting on January 3, so mark your calendars!

Ultimate Chocolate is a limited-edition offering that combines three different layers of chocolate creme, including milk, dark, and white chocolate. As for the outer part, you can expect to taste the traditional chocolate Oreo cookie.

In terms of the Toffee Crunch flavor, it is not limited edition and features the classic Oreo chocolate cookies paired with a toffee cream and sugar crystals. The latter will give the cookie a delightful crunch, allowing it to live up to its name.

We can't wait to give these two new Oreos a try. We're especially keen to see what Ultimate Chocolate tastes like with its three different layers and to hear the crunch as we bite into Toffee Crunch.

Current Oreo flavors:

If you're craving Oreos now and can't wait for Ultimate Chocolate or Toffee Crunch to arrive, according to Oreo's website, the brand is currently offering the following flavors:

Chocolate Hazelnut

Java Chip

Mint

Birthday Cake

Chocolate

Dark Chocolate

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter

Carrot Cake

Chocolate Marshmallow

Caramel Coconut

Lemon

Limited-edition Oreo flavors:

In addition to its year-round flavors, Oreo is also offering the following limited-edition cookies with a seasonal twist:

Gingerbread

Apple Cider Donut

White Fudge Covered

Fudge Covered and White Fudge Covered