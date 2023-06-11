This Is How Much Money You'll Save By Growing Your Own Food

By Jun 11, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story. Learn more about our affiliate and product review process here.

As grocery prices continue to soar, people are leaning more into gardening and growing their own food to save a few bucks.

Advertisement

A 16-ounce package of organic spring mix, for example, will cost you about $5 at your local grocery store. A pack of salad mix seeds that is under $10 gives you way more bang for your buck — most reviewers of this product said they had much more lettuce than they knew what to do with. Plus, you can harvest lettuce multiple times in a season. That's a lot of $5 tubs of salad you won't have to buy at the grocery store.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

But some argue that growing your own food isn't worth it because of the time, energy, and extra costs involved. So how much do you actually save by growing your own food?

A recent report from Tree Triage found that growing your own food saves an average of $65 per month on groceries. And a whopping 92% of respondents in the survey said that their homegrown food tastes better than the stuff at the store.

Advertisement

We wholeheartedly agree! There's just something about the love and hard work involved with growing your own food that makes it taste extra delicious.

Burpee Sweet Salad Mix Mesclun Seeds

Woman tending to her vegetable garden
Start a Vegetable Garden With These Easy Steps
by Teo Spengler
Lettuce
How to Grow Lettuce and Other Leafy Greens in Containers
by Teo Spengler
Close-Up Of Carrots Growing In Garden
How Long Does it Take to Grow a Carrot?
by Ruth de Jauregui

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Notice