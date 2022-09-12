Aldi's New Seasonal Whipped Creams Will Change How You Eat Dessert

Image Credit: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images News/GettyImages See More Photos

From warm fall drinks to Halloween treats, so many foods taste better with whipped cream. And while you can't go wrong with the classic kind, it can be fun to try other varieties. This is especially true when they involve autumn flavors like the iconic pumpkin spice.

Well, as luck would have it, Aldi's fall-flavored whipped creams are coming back to stores, as noted by Instagram user @aldifavoritefinds. This includes the pumpkin spice and maple vanilla whipped dairy topping from the brand Friendly Farms. Both items are limited-edition and loved by Aldi shoppers.

The maple vanilla variety is particularly popular. For example, on Instagram, one user raved: "Maple vanilla all the way! I'm going to need several cans." Another person commented, "The maple vanilla is my entire life [and] it's BACK."

However, as @aldifavoritefinds reminds us, "Remember that all the fall food items are doing a slow roll out over the next few weeks." This means the whipped toppings might show up at different locations at different times.

How to use flavored whipped creams:

You can use Aldi's seasonal whipped toppings just like you would traditional whipped cream. But if you need some inspo, try pairing the product with the following foods:

Coffee or hot chocolate

Pumpkin milkshakes or smoothies

Yogurt

Pancakes or waffles

Cupcakes

Cheesecake

Personally, we'd love to try the whipped creams on top of chocolate chip pumpkin waffles. Yum.

Other new seasonal items at Aldi:

This fall, the beloved grocery store is selling pumpkin spice and apple cinnamon ice cream at $1.99 per pint. Both flavors would probably taste ​amazing​ with the specialty whipped creams.

Aldi is also offering apple cider donut creme cookies. The treat is a dupe for the discontinued apple cider donut Oreos, so you can be sure that folks are excited. One package costs $2.29.