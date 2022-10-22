This Cozy Apple Bakery Item Is Back at Costco

Image Credit: Johnny Louis/Getty Images News/GettyImages See More Photos

If you're an avid Costco shopper, you know that the warehouse is a treasure trove of seasonal goodies. For example, in the past few weeks, the retailer has restocked its popular eggnog wine and snickerdoodle mini cakes. The most recent comeback, unsurprisingly, happens to be just as delicious. According to @costcontessa on Instagram, apple crumb muffins are back in the Costco bakery section.

The item is part of the warehouse's muffin "mix and match" offering, which includes two 6-packs of any muffin flavor for $9.99. This means you can pair the seasonal treat with other classic varieties, like coffee cake or blueberry muffins.

But take note: The apple crumb muffins look like the pumpkin streusel muffins from afar, so you might have to look closely in order to find them. The product is also not available at all warehouses just yet. You can check if it's in stock by calling Costco in advance. (The reference number of the mix and match muffins is 24311.)

Tasty ways to eat apple crumb muffins:

Of course, you can eat the muffins as is. But if you want to elevate the treat, consider trying a few tips from fellow shoppers.

Last year, user @costcohotfinds shared her favorite technique on Instagram. She heats up the apple crumb muffin in an air fryer for five minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, cuts the treat, then spreads salted butter on top. This creates a warm, salty-sweet dessert with so much flavor.

Other users recommend heating up the muffins in the microwave or toaster oven. If you don't have either appliance, the stovetop works just fine.

More seasonal Costco products:

As mentioned, the warehouse recently restocked its popular Kirkland Signature Egg Nog Wine Cocktail. The festive beverage is made with real dairy cream and contains 13.9% ABV. The best part? Each 1.5-liter bottle costs just $8.99.