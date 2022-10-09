Costco Just Re-Released This Fan-Favorite Fall Bakery Item

Image Credit: Johnny Louis/Getty Images News/GettyImages See More Photos

Like most Costco fans, we've been eagerly awaiting the return of seasonal bakery items. So far, the warehouse has brought back its famously gigantic pumpkin pie, along with its butter cinnamon sugar loaves. And now, courtesy of @costcohotfinds on Instagram, we can add mini snickerdoodle cakes to the list.

If you're unfamiliar with Costco's mini cakes, they're essentially oversized cupcakes. The treat is sold in packs of six and the flavors coincide with the season. For example, over the summer, Costco released mini lemon cakes with buttercream icing.

The snickerdoodle doodle is a limited-edition fall item, so we're stoked it's back in stock. The dessert is made of cinnamon-swirled butter pound cake and cinnamon cream cheese icing. In other words, it's cinnamon lover's dream come true.

Something to keep in mind: According to some users on @costcohotfinds' Instagram post, the cream cheese icing is very sweet. So much so that they typically remove half the icing before enjoying the cake. That said, if you're not crazy about super sweet flavors, you might want to do the same. (You can always spread the extra icing on other desserts.)

The treat is sold in the refrigerated section of Costco. Each pack costs $9.99, though the price might vary by location. Also, the item might not be available at all warehouses just yet. To confirm if it's in stock, you can call Costco in advance. The item number for the mini snickerdoodle cakes is 1609332.

Other Costco fall items to try:

In the bakery section, you'll also find shepherd's pies, which are also back for the fall season. They're priced at $3.79 per pound, with most of the pies falling around $20.

Costco is currently offering Halloween ravioli from Nuovo Pasta. The ravioli, which are shaped like pumpkins and bats, are filled with ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, and aged Asiago cheeses. They'd be perfect for a spooky dinner on Halloween night.