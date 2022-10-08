This Popular Hearty Comfort Food Is Officially Back at Costco

Image Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/GettyImages See More Photos

As the days get cooler and shorter, we tend to crave delicious comfort foods to warm us up. Soups and chilis are classic choices, of course, along with hearty dishes like shepherd's pie. Luckily, Costco recently brought back its version, so you can be sure we'll be scooping one up.

According to @costcodealsonline, the pies cost $3.79 per pound, with most falling in the $20 range. They're made with ground beef, beef au jus, burgundy wine, carrots, corn, peas, mushrooms, and onions. Each one is also made with Kirkland Signature pie dough and topped with Yukon gold mashed potatoes.

However, it's worth mentioning that the shepherd's pie at Costco (and in the U.S. in general) is not a true shepherd's pie. The dish is traditional to the UK, where it's made with minced lamb. But in the U.S., shepherd's pie is often made with ground beef instead. This is technically cottage pie.

Considering lamb isn't commonly eaten in the U.S., it's no surprise shepherd's pies are usually made with ground beef instead. Still, if you're looking for an easy and affordable meal that can feed a crowd, you might want to try the version from Costco.

You can find the pies in the refrigerated section. But take note: Like all seasonal items, the shepherd's pie is slowly appearing at warehouses. You can call ahead before stopping by to check if it's in stock. The pie's item number is 41217.

Other fall items at Costco:

Shopping at Costco is one of our favorite things to do during this time of the year. That's because the warehouse is constantly releasing new seasonal products, along with old customer favorites.

In addition to shepherd's pie, Costco is also currently offering:

Chicken pot pie, another classic comfort food, is also back for the season.

The massive pumpkin pies have also returned. They're priced at just $5.99 for fall 2022, which is cheaper than last year!

If you're already planning holiday gifts, consider this pack of mini cookie skillets.

Here's to another season of fall shopping at Costco.