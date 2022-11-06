Costco Just Brought Back the One Holiday Item Everyone Always Craves

The holiday season is so close, we can taste it. And thanks to the wonderful world that is Costco, it tastes like peppermint bark. That's right — according to @costcobuys on Instagram, the chocolate treat is officially back for the 2022 holiday season.

The product is by Kirkland Signature, Costco's in-store brand. It's made with Belgian chocolate, white chocolate, and all-natural peppermint oil, along with crushed candy canes on top. This adds a delightful crunch and adds to the minty goodness.

"Just bought two of them yesterday. One to eat, one to freeze," commented one Instagram user. So smart! We can also see the treat working well in a holiday grazing board paired with sweet dips, fruit, and pretzels.

One tub of Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark weighs 22 ounces and costs $11.99. You can call Costco in advance to check if the item is in stock. For reference, the item number is 36958.

How to make peppermint bark at home:

If you don't eat dairy, the festive treat might not be ideal for you. But luckily, it's super easy to make from scratch.

The trick is to use dairy-free chocolate. You can use dark or semisweet chocolate, depending on your preference. Dairy-free white chocolate is also available, though it might be harder to find. Feel free to skip it, if needed.

You'll also need candy canes and peppermint extract. From there, follow the instructions for this peppermint bark recipe by Sally's Baking Addiction.

Other holiday Costco products:

While you're at Costco, keep an eye out for the Kirkland Signature Egg Nog Wine Cocktails. The alcoholic beverage comes in 1.5-liter bottles and costs just $8.99 each.

If you're not quite ready to celebrate winter holidays, consider picking up the apple crumb muffins at Costco. The fall bakery item is part of the warehouse's "mix and match" muffin offering, which lets you buy any two 6-packs for $9.99.