Costco Has Restocked This Fan-Favorite Boozy Holiday Treat

'Tis the season for getting cozy and indulging in all sorts of seasonal treats like pies, cookies, and cocktails. Eggnog is one such autumnal delight that's a mainstay in most refrigerators this time of year through Christmas, and Costco is getting in on the action. The grocer has just released Egg Nog Wine Cocktails that are perfect for this year's holiday hosting.

Spotted by the ultimate Costco lover @costcobuys, they tell us in a recent Instagram post that these Egg Nog Wine Cocktails are made with real dairy cream, contain 13.9% ABV, and are best served over ice. Plus, they come in 1.5L bottles that are only $8.99 a piece.

Fellow Costco connoisseurs have expressed their approval in the comments of the post, with many sharing that buying the drink is an annual tradition. "I picked the wrong time to get pregnant," lamented one commenter on the post, while another said, "Great coffee creamer."

But what about those of us who are dairy-free, vegan, or lactose intolerant? Fear not! You don't need to accept an eggnog-less fate. Another beloved grocer, Aldi, is now offering Almond Nog so that everyone can get their nog on this season.

We'll be in line to try both.