14 Fall Cocktails That Celebrate the Flavors of the Season

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

The fall season is a magical time when we celebrate nature's beautiful bounty. It's full of fun activities such as hayrides, pumpkin carving, and trick-or-treating. But maybe this year, it's time to welcome a new tradition: fall cocktails. What exactly qualifies as a ​fall cocktail​? So glad you asked.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

There are certain seasonal ingredients required in order for a refreshment to be categorized as autumnal. That includes traditional fall flavors like apple (​lots​ of fall drinks at least have some hints of apple), pumpkin, cranberry, cinnamon, pear, and chai, to name a few. From tart to sweet and warm to cold, the number of creative concoctions just waiting to be discovered are seemingly endless — which means there is literally something for everyone (even for those who prefer not to drink alcohol).

So without further adieu, here are 14 cocktails brimming with fall flair that are sure to be the talk of your harvest-themed fête.

1. Natalie Paramore Sparkling Whiskey Apple Cider

Maybe you're searching for a fall drink that feels cozy ​and​ refreshing at the same time. In that case, we recommend sipping on this combination of fresh apple cider and hearty whiskey. It looks good enough to eat with apple slices as a garnish and works beautifully as a dinner cocktail with friends.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Limoncella Kitchen Apple Cinnamon Bourbon Cocktail

Dehydrated apples as a garnish? We're here for it! Featuring a mix of bourbon, an apple cinnamon infusion, and just-picked apple cider, this drink is sure to taste as good as it looks. We're thinking it makes for an impeccable after-dinner drink.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Nonsensical Cocktails A Vampire’s Delight

Get in the Halloween spirit with this cocktail! Aptly named "A Vampire's Delight," its dark red hue is achieved with the help of blood orange simple syrup, along with gin and a few other unexpected ingredients such as cucumber juice and beetroot powder. This would be the perfect apéritif to serve up at your Halloween shindig.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

4. Marisa Moore Blood Orange Mocktail

For a sweet, citrus-infused drink without alcohol, consider whipping up this tasty mocktail. Made using blood oranges, sparkling water, vanilla, and honey, this could be a lovely refresher during breakfast or lunch. Plus, you can admire that gorgeous autumn-inspired hue.

Get the full recipe here.

5. A Dash of Megnut Apple Cider Moscow Mule

Moscow Mules are always a hit, and the fall season is no exception. We love this twist on the traditional recipe, with vodka and ginger beer mixed with apple cider, lime, and thyme. Don't forget the copper mugs and cinnamon sticks, which will make a bonfire with friends even more enjoyable.

Get the full recipe here.

6. A Couple Cooks Spiked Apple Cider

Apple cider is certainly delicious, but spiked cider has a certain kick that tastes like apple pie with a bit of edge. Simmer with cinnamon sticks, cloves, star anise, and voilà ... your warm libation awaits.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Sara Bozich Pumpkin White Russian

You can't go wrong with pumpkin-flavored anything during fall, of course — even your cocktails can be pumpkin-imbued. For example, a traditional White Russian gets an autumnal makeover with the help of coffee liqueur and pumpkin vodka. It's just the thing to serve to the grown-ups at Thanksgiving dinner.

Get the full recipe here.

8. Once Upon a Pumpkin Pumpkin Apple Spice Cocktail

This pumpkin spice concoction can either be made boozy with bourbon or rum, or you can skip the spirits by combining apple cider, pumpkin, honey, pumpkin spice, and ginger kombucha to make a mocktail. Sounds like just the thing for happy hour with friends!

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

9. Chew Out Loud Pomegranate Apple Sangria

Sangria is a classic beverage to serve at brunch, but this one has been fall-ified. Pour it into a punch bowl for any autumn get-together. You can make it with red wine, triple sec, port, and pomegranate juice. But don't stop there — make it pleasing to the eye by adding cubed apple pieces and pomegranate seeds for the win.

Get the full recipe here.

10. Crumbcoats & Wine Salted Caramel White Russian

Maybe pumpkin just isn't your thing during the fall season (blasphemy!), but salted caramel makes the cut. For you, we suggest this salted caramel White Russian. This drink is like a dessert all on its own, but it would be pretty great with cookies, too.

Get the full recipe here.

11. Designed by Dixon Apple Crisp Mimosa

If you're searching for the ideal drink to present at your fall brunch, the hunt is over. These apple crisp mimosas are made up of champagne or prosecco and fall flavors like cinnamon, sugar, honey, and apple cider. Delicious!

Get the full recipe here.

12. One Hope Harvest Sun Hue

Maybe you'd like to take a break from all-things-apples this fall (even though they're scrumptious!). Here's a fig-infused cocktail punctuated with chardonnay, fig preserves, vanilla bean paste, honey, and gin. It's an elegant sip you can serve at an autumn-inspired dinner party.

Get the full recipe here.

13. The College Housewife Aperol Pear Cider Spritz

To capture those beautiful fall colors, look no further than this amazing aperol pear cider spritz. All you have to do is combine apple juice, hard pear cider, aperol, and ice cubes. It looks particularly fetching with a thyme sprig garnish.

Get the full recipe here.

14. Atta Girl Says Spiked Chai Tea Latte

When the temperatures dip, there's nothing better than indulging in something warm to drink. This spiked chai tea latte would definitely suffice. Plus, it's spiked with bourbon, so it would pair nicely with pretty much any fall dessert.

Get the full recipe here.