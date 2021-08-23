Maple Lattes Are the New Pumpkin Spice Lattes

Though we love a warm pumpkin spice latte on a chilly fall day, we have to admit that the trend is getting a bit tired. This autumn, we're in the mood for something different, but equally as comforting. We want a new seasonal drink that makes us feel like we're wearing a snug flannel in the middle of a pumpkin patch. And we think we found it.

When it comes to the perfect fall drink, you want warmth and a distinctively fall flavor. The maple latte fits beautifully (and deliciously) into both categories, making it our new pick for the reigning beverage of fall 2021.

According to this simple maple latte recipe from Fox and Briar, all you need is six ingredients: strong coffee, milk, real maple syrup (emphasis on ​real​), ground cloves, allspice, and nutmeg. So you're still getting some of the flavorings you've come to love in a PSL, but with a distinctly maple twist.

Once you have all your ingredients, you'll want to add maple syrup and your spices to the bottom of a mug. Then, warm up your milk and froth it. Pour your coffee over the maple syrup mixture, top it with your foamy milk, and that's it! You've got yourself a maple latte that takes about five minutes to make.

What else can you add to a maple latte?

What we love most about the maple latte is that there are so many different ways you can spin it. You can add cinnamon like The Chunky Chef does, or fine sea salt to brew up a salted maple latte à la The First Mess. Honey, cardamon, tahini, brown sugar, and different plant milks are other ingredients you can play with.

To top it all off, if you're feeling extra fancy, don't forget the whipped cream, spices, and cinnamon stick. Happy fall!