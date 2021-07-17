The 10 Best Frozen Drinks to Keep You Chill All Summer

By Mariette Williams, M.S. July 17, 2021
Welcome to The Cool Down, Hunker's definitive guide for staying cool, calm, and collected all summer long.

As the summer weather heats up, we're all looking for ways to keep cool, and the next best thing to a dip in a pool is a cold, refreshing drink. These easy-to-make, homemade beverages not only look good, but they taste great, too.

1. A Couple Cooks Creamy Coconut Margarita

Creamy and cold, a coconut margarita pairs perfectly with your summer Taco Tuesday nights.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Simply Whisked Frozen Watermelon Moscow Mule

A fruity twist on a classic drink, this recipe will have you making seconds.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Whole and Heavenly Oven Tequila Sunrise Slushie

There are only four ingredients in this refreshing and colorful drink, making it a simple summer concoction.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Boulder Locavore Pineapple Frozen Lemonade

With only two ingredients (frozen lemonade and pineapple), this one is great for the whole family.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Make Mine a Mocktail Virgin Strawberry Daiquiris

Skip the store-bought mix for these mocktail strawberry daiquiris made with fresh berries.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Homemade Hooplah Red, White, and Blue Lemonade Slush

Show your patriotism all summer long with this red, white, and blue slushie.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Host the Toast Color-Changing Slushy Margarita

Thanks to a secret ingredient, the colors of this drink slowly change. (Hint: It's red cabbage!)

Get the full recipe here.

8. The Chunky Chef Copycat Mocha Frappe

Get your coffee fix on with these delicious mocha frappes, and don't forget the mint leaf garnish.

Get the full recipe here.

9. A Night Owl Banana Colada

Go bananas over this smooth banana colada.

Get the full recipe here.

10. Cookies and Cups Fruity Frozen Sangria

This coconut-around-the-rim frozen sangria is almost too pretty to drink (almost).

Get the full recipe here.

Mariette Williams

Mariette Williams, M.S.

Mariette Williams is a freelance travel and culture writer. Her work has appeared in Apartment Therapy, Travel + Leisure, VICE, ESSENCE, and lots more. You can find her on Twitter (@mariettewrites)

View Work
